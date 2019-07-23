Previous administrations signed 45 contracts with companies linked to Juan Collado

Leer en español

Between 2008 and 2015, during Felipe Calderón and Peña Nieto's administration, at least seven federal agencies granted 45 contracts to six companies linked to the Juan Collado case, for a total of MXN $987,637,803.

The companies that benefited from these contracts were included in a list of 42 companies allegedly linked to “strange businesses” with the company Libertad Servicios Financieros.

The contracts were signed with companies such as Edificaciones Modernas Nacionales, S.A. de C.V., Comedores Industriales Cema del Centro, S.A. de C.V., Agencia Marítima Vite, S. de R.L. de C.V., Maxiservicios Plus, S.A. de C.V., Arrendamientos Inmobiliarios Nippo, S.A. de C.V., and Sociedad de Arrendamientos Inmobiliarios Nippo, S.A. de C.V., to provide cleaning services for government offices, food service, office rentals, construction, among other services.

The federal agencies that signed contracts with the companies included the Tax Administration Service (SAT), the Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat), the Federal Police (PF), Pemex Exploration and Production, the National Migration Institute, the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), and the Regional Center of High Specialty of Chiapas.

Furthermore, Pemex Exploration and Production was the agency that spent the largest sum of money, as it paid MXN $783,121,058 for four contracts signed with Agencia Marítima Vite, mainly for accommodation and hospitality services.

Pemex is followed by the CFE, which spent MXN $89,763,851 distributed in five contracts. In this case, the contracts were granted to Comedores Industriales Cema del Centro for food services and to Edificaciones Modernas Nacionales for the construction of buildings.

The third agency that spent the most public resources to hire services from companies linked to Juan Collado is the National Migration Institute. The federal agency paid MXN $46,241,642 for 9 contracts signed with Comedores Industriales Cema del Centro for food services.

On the other hand, the Regional Center of High Specialty of Chiapas paid MXN $43,991,022 after signing 19 contracts with Comedores Industriales Cema del Centro.

The Federal Police also signed a contract for MXN $20,464,093 with Comedores Industriales Cema del Centro.

Moreover, the SAT allocated MXN $3,936,704 for three contracts for the rental of three properties, arranged by Sociedad Arrendamientos Inmobiliarios Nippo.

In addition, the Semarnat spent MXN $119,100 in four contracts signed with Maxiservicios Plus, for cleaning services.

In order to find these contracts, EL UNIVERSAL consulted the CompraNet databases; nevertheless, the majority can be found at the Transparency Obligations Website (POT) of each agency.

In total, 19 contracts were directly allocated to these companies; 17 through national public tenders, two international public tenders, two invitations to at least three people, at least two through the extension of contracts, and another three through other procedures.



gm

