Police Brutality: U.S. teenager is shot dead by the Mexican police in Oaxaca

Authorities in Oaxaca are investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy from the United States by a local police officer.



In a brief statement released on June 10, the Oaxaca state prosecutor’s office said it had opened an investigation, but did not provide details. The town government of Acatlán de Pérez Figueroa posted on its Facebook page that it regretted what had occurred and had turned over the suspected officer to state investigators. It suggested the attack was not intentional but did not share further details.



“At all times the mission of the force is to preserve the peace and tranquility and rule of law in the community, with this not being done in bad faith and intent to harm the community,” the statement said.



Local press reports said the boy was staying with his grandparents in the town and was shot while going to a store with friends. Reports said he was from the U.S. and posted a purported photo of the teen’s North Carolina driver’s license.



Acatlán de Pérez Figueroa sits near the state’s border with Veracruz. It is an area plagued by crime and has registered the presence of organized criminal groups.



Oaxaca’s Human Rights Commission (DDHPO) condemned the incident and said it was investigating the case.



The victim’s mother shared a video on social media, where she accused the local police of killing her son. She explains the officers thought Alexander was a criminal, rammed the pólice car into the victims since they believed he was carrying a gun. A 15-year-old was also shot during the incident. Furthermore, the woman says no one tried to help her son and that he was denied first aid.



According to reports, the family has already asked the U.S. embassy to intervene.



