Photographer Erick Castillo murdered in Acapulco

In the early morning of Thursday, photographer Erick Castillo Sánchez was shot dead in Bonfil settlement, in Acapulco.

According to the police report, Erick Castillo was attacked by four men who tried to steal his van when he was parking outside a convenience store located in the Acapulco-Barra Vieja highway, near the settlement of Alfredo V. Bonfil.

The murder of the photographer was confirmed by the Mexican Association of Cinematography (AMC) through their social networks.

“Director of photography Erick A. Castillo died a victim of crime in Acapulco while he was on a visit for leisure after filming a project for Discovery Channel,” wrote the AMC.

In the last four years in Guerrero four reporters and communicators have been murdered; different organizations for the defense of freedom of speech and the journalistic profession have classified the state as one of the most dangerous for journalists.



Media outlets point out that the homicide took place approximately at 20:30 of yesterday when the suspects tried to rob the photographer.

Police officers cordoned off the area, while experts of the State’s Attorney General’s Office (FGE) conducted due diligence.

The Mexican Association of Displaced and Attacked Journalists informed about the events through its Twitter account, while the Mexican Society of Cinematographic Photography Authors condemned the violent act and sent its sympathy to Castillo’s relatives.

Castillo Sánchez participated in “ROMA” by Alfonso Cuarón and was working on several projects for Discovery Channel and was on vacations in Acapulco.

Due to the environment of violence against journalists in Mexico, the Mexican Association of Displaced and Attacked Journalists rejected the version of the FGE that says Erick Castillo Sánchez was killed during an attempted theft.



Through its social networks, the Association urged authorities to investigate if it was a direct attack against the collaborator of Discovery Channel.

“Our association has had access to prior information, and we believe, according to the data retrieved, that it was not a robbery with violence as [authorities] want societies and the guild of journalists to believe,” says the declaration.

The collective demanded that the information of the investigation be reviewed by the wife of Erick Castillo, Estefanía Carpio Ávila, who was present during the attack.

For its part, the FGE informed, in a release, that according to the mechanics of the event, the alleged perpetrators tried to rob the vehicle owned by the victim before murdering him.

Thus, the investigation file 12030320100193110919 was opened for the crime of homicide by firearm against those responsible.

In addition, it informed that precautionary measures were applied to Carpio Ávila and that they are working jointly with the Tourism Ministry to give her the necessary help and support.



