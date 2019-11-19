Leer en español

Morena offers an olive branch

We've been told that in the Senate, Morena is planning to propose a deal to the opposition, to fix their differences after Rosario Piedra was appointed to the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH). The idea is to rescue the CNDH and that there is a balance in the autonomous body. Meanwhile, Rosario Piedra is expected to announce the available positions at the CNDH. The question is if the opposition will accept this consolation prize or not.

The former Tamaulipas governor, Tomás Yarrington, is back to the tribunals after filing an amparo against the arrest warrant issued against him for money laundering, which were allegedly laundered through the purchase of properties in Mexico and the U.S. We've been told that the writ was filed by his lawyer, Mauricio Roberto Palazuelos Bard from a law firm that also represents former Nayarit governor Roberto Sandoval, and previously represented Rosario Robles. In 2017, Yarrington was arrested in Florence, Italy and extradited to the U.S. and his amparo was accepted by a judge in Mexico City but it wasn't suspended because his lawyers didn't request to halt the arrest warrant.

One of the harshest critiques made by farmer organizations is not only against the federal government but also against Morena lawmakers, who are accused of doing what they criticized when they were the opposition. According to the farmers, lawmakers have acknowledged that mistakes in the President's proposal but they have “been honest by saying that they have been instructed to vote for AMLO's proposal without changing anything.” The critique towards the current lawmakers is that when the ruling party was the opposition, they criticized the former ruling parties of doing everything the government told them.

Today, Enrique Graue will be appointed as the UNAM dean for a second time. Graue is the third doctor to become a dean, as the medical sector has been in power for 22 years. Before Enrique Graue, José Narro Robles and Juan Ramón de la Fuente led Mexico's most important university. Among the challenges he will face are to obtain more resources for the university and deal with the government's proposal that public universities take in more students.

