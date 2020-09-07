Mexico must trust the INE

Leer en español

Today the country begins a journey towards the June 2021 election, when millions of Mexicans will cast their votes at the largest election in Mexican history. The electoral process will test the impartiality of the federal government, as well as the temptation to meddle with the process after the President said he would become a “guardian” of the election in June.

Mexico’s electoral system is far from perfect; however, it was key during the 2000 and 2018 transition, when a left-wing party took office for the first time. Moreover, the electoral system was built and consolidated by all political parties, with the cooperation of NGOs. It has been used as a model by several countries.

The federal government has questioned the price of elections and the budget allocated to the National Electoral Institute (INE), the institution in charge of organizing the elections. At least half of the INE’s budget is allocated to finance political parties to prevent powerful groups, or criminal organizations, to interfere with politics. The law establishes how much money political parties must receive. Any budget change must be approved by a process that is not controlled by the INE.

Criticizing the referee before the game begins could prompt political parties to condemn the institution and cloud the fight for a seat in Congress and other local positions. Especially in a country where politicians are characterized by dismissing their failures and contest the election results, which is their right, to try and obtain a victory at the electoral tribunal.

Mexico’s upcoming elections will be the biggest in the history of the country; therefore, trusting the referee will be key.

