Mexico to conduct phase 3 trials of Russian COVID-19 vaccine in October

Mexico is expecting to receive 2,000 doses of Sputnik V in September

A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia – Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/ Russian Direct Investment Fund via AP
04/09/2020

The Russian Federation formally invited the Mexican government to be part of the phase 3 trials for the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, as informed by Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Ministry (SRE) through a press release posted on its Twitter account.

Assistant general director of Russia’s Direct Investment Fund, Tagir Sitdekov, revealed that the result of phase 1 and 2 trials of the vaccine will be made available to Mexico’s Health Ministry and Mexico’s Federal Commission for the Protection Against Health Risks (COFEPRIS) so that they analyze the testing processes for the vaccine.

Sitdekov was present at the online conference in the framework of the activities report of the Mexican Health Foundation (FUNDSALUD), where he said large-scale trials for the vaccine in Russia are being applied in 40,000 volunteers.

The Russian official mentioned that he had a virtual meeting on September 2 with Mexico’s Health authorities, to whom he explained everything the Eurasian country has done regarding the vaccine.

He asserted the whole information will be made available to Mexican authorities in order for them to determine when they will apply phase 3 trials.

If phase 3 is authorized in Mexico, he added, it could be first applied with 500 to 1,000 volunteers.

In Russia, he added, the first part was applied to people between 18 and 60 years old and will also be applied in people older than 61.

He explained the vaccine is applied in two doses. After applying the first one, 21 must pass before applying the second one into the muscle.

Mexico's Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón said that Mexico will receive all the results of the clinical trials for the Sputnik V vaccine and the Health Ministry will determine the times, but mentioned the large-scale trials could start as soon as October.

Ebrard also said Mexico’s collaboration with Moscow is part of an international cooperation strategy for Mexico to have timely access to different vaccines that prove to be safe and effective against COVID-19, according to the orders issued by president Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Sputnik V doses to arrive in September
Weeks ago, Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Minister informed Russia’s government will send Mexico 2,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 to conduct phase 3 trials.

He asserted these doses are expected in September.

“We have had talks with them (the Russians) for a while, and they offered Mexico to have at least 2,000 doses of the vaccine for its protocol to start testing in Mexico, which is excellent news,” said Ebrard in an interview.

