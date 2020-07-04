Mexico City streets become an open-air museum amid the pandemic

Leer en español

Cultural activities are always available, even during the COVID-19 lockdown and Mexico’s four-color coding system to resume activities in the new normal, through virtual tours in museums and live videos about new exhibitions and workshops.

A new way to appreciate art, without having to physically visit a museum or a gallery is the proposal to out on the streets and pay attention to balconies and windows of different neighborhoods in our beloved Mexico City.

The new exhibition called “Conexión” (Connection) allows us to contemplate works of art displayed on doors, windows, walls, or terraces while we walk in Mexico City for the passerby’s delight.

This project was born thanks to the bond between Ojo MX, a visual production studio, and Galería Unión, a platform for art dissemination, both of them based in Mexico City. They also work along with curator Lydia Espinoza and the art company CuratorLove based in Los Angeles.

The artists, both in Mexico City and Los Angeles, who are working in this project, depicted their experiences and thoughts on the new reality caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the artists participating in Connection are Teresita de la Torre, Cole M. James, Itzamina Reyes, Nasser Díaz, and Alfredo Esparza Cárdenas, among many others.

The exhibition will be available from July 1 through 17 in windows, walls, terraces, and balconies in Mexico City at the following neighborhoods: Roma, Del Valle, Narvarte, San Pedro de los Pinos, Coyoacán, Polanco, San Miguel Chapultepec Zona Rosa, Juárez, and La Lagunilla.

A complete list of the works participating in the project will be available on their social media accounts, in addition to a map with their specific locations so that anyone can see them.

The digital version of the exhibition will be available on CuratorLove’s website so that people can enjoy the exhibition from home.

Digital art

The coronavirus pandemic has ignited the creative mind of people all over the world. Hence, different digital art projects have stemmed from the lockdown caused by the new disease.

An example of this is the COVID art museum, a digital platform that showcases works created by artists inspired by the pandemic.

This Instagram account was created by three friends from Barcelona and it aims to share all kinds of creative representations from people from different contexts who are united by the coronavirus lockdown.

The “art” concept could cause debate, however, it is interesting to know the visual perspective of different people and even to feel identified with some of them.

If you want to visit the Covid Art Museum, you can follow the account on Instagram. There, you will find all kinds of works that depict originality: pictures, illustrations, animations, videos, and even memes. It is even possible to find reinterpretations of internationally famous works of art.

Everyone can be part of the Covid Art Museum. If you have an image or video you want to share, you must fill a questionnaire that asks for information such as a brief biography, a description of the work, and if it was made during the quarantine.

So far, the Covid Art Museum has over 500 posts and it is updated several times a day.

Virtual tours

If you are yearning to visit a museum during the pandemic, then going online is the ideal option for you since you will be able to enjoy magnificent works of art from your home while practicing social distancing and making sure you stay protected from COVID-19.

Some museums and galleries that have virtual tours available during the pandemic include Mexico’s National Anthropology Museum, the Louvre, the National Gallery, London, the Van Gogh Museum, the Natural History Museum, the Rijksmuseum, MOMA, the British Museum, the Guggenheim Museums, and the Musée d’Orsay, to mention some examples.

