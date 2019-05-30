30 | MAY | 2019

Mexico City presents International Friendly Cultures Fair 2019
30/05/2019
14:11
From 31 May to 16 June, the fair will offer crafts, gastronomy, dance shows, music, conferences, and more!

Featuring the participation of more than 70 countries, the International Friendly Cultures Fair (FICA) will start this Friday at Mexico City’s Chapultepec Park. For 17 days, attendants will be able to learn about the world’s cultural diversity.

From 31 May to 16 June, the fair will offer crafts, gastronomy, dance shows, music, and conferences, among other activities that are free of cost and available for all audiences from 11:00 to 20:00 hours Tuesday through Sunday.

“This Friday, May 31, we will inaugurate the International Friendly Cultures Fair (FICA) at Chapultepec Park. Mexico City’s Ministry of Culture invites you to take part in the festival,” the Mexico City government announced on its Twitter account.

For 17 days, the multicultural event will promote values, traditions, beliefs, and expressions, both material and immaterial, to strengthen cultural ties, dialogue, understanding, and cooperation between the peoples of the world, the Ministry of Culture informed through a press release.

The fair will also feature a Gastronomy Pavilion, offering food and drink tastings for those interested in both national and international cuisine.

Furthermore, each of the stands will offer typical products from each of the participating countries.
 

