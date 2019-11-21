Mexico City issues gender alert over alarming femicide and gender violence numbers

Leer en español

Today, Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum issued a Violence Against Women Alert in Mexico's capital.

Through her social media accounts, Sheinbaum said that “one of my priorities was to establish public policies to eradicate gender violence. One of the (policies) that I want to highlight is the hiring and training of 166 women who have been working at the prosecution authorities agencies since May, to provide legal advice and accompany any women who want to report a sexual attack or domestic violence.”

Hoy quiero informarles que he decidido decretar la Alerta por Violencia en Contra de las Mujeres. Aquí doy la explicación de qué hemos hecho, qué hemos encontrado y de qué acciones va acompañada para proteger a nuestras niñas y mujeres. pic.twitter.com/zyauENS2iI — Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) November 21, 2019

Did you know 10 women are murdered in Mexico every day?

The mayor since local authorities have shown support to women through the reporting process, the number of investigations and arrests have increased; nevertheless, the number of sexual attacks and rapes have increased. For example, between October 2018 and 2019, the investigations for rape increased by 10%.

La Jefa de Gobierno decreta la Alerta por Violencia en Contra de las Mujeres. Aquí los detalles: pic.twitter.com/C0ABB0eESt — Gobierno CDMX (@GobCDMX) November 21, 2019

In her message, she explained that “65% of rapes take place at home (…) and 95% of the abuses are perpetrated by people who know the victim.”

Besides the implementation of the gender alert, Claudia Sheinbaum will also send a bill to the local Congress, where she proposed the creation of Sex Offenders Registry.

Moreover, Sheinbaum will urge the local Congress to approve a law to punish harassment and gender-based digital violence known as the Olimpia Law; the law was proposed by local authorities a few months ago and led to the creation of the ADN bank, which will be used against sex offenders.

Did you know 4 serial rapists were arrested in Mexico City?

This measure comes after sex crimes, femicide, sexual abuse, and gender violence have increased in Mexico City. For example, a few months ago, at least four serial rapists were arrested in the city and in February 2019, several women reported attempted kidnappings inside Mexico City's metro system.

Moreover, sexual harassment, catcalls, fondling, workplace harassment, and other gender-based violence are common in Mexico City.

What is the Gender Violence Against Women Alert?

This alert (AVGM) is a protection mechanism for the human rights of women that is unique in the world.

In consists of a series of emergency actions to face and eradicate violence against women and/or the existence of an offense that prevents the full exercise of the human rights of women in a certain location. Violence against women can be perpetrated by individuals or by an entire community.

100 Mexico City police officers under investigation for sex crimes

What is the main aim of the gender alert?

Guarantee the safety of women and girls, to halt violence against them, and to eliminate the inequality generated by public policies that affect their human rights.

How many gender alerts are there in Mexico?

Gender alerts have been issued in the state of Mexico, Morelos, Michoacán, Chiapas, Nuevo León, Veracruz, Colima, San Luis Potosí, Guerrero, Quintana Roo, and Nayarit,

Have some states have refused to issue a gender alert?

Yes. Guanajuato, Baja California, Querétaro, Puebla, Sonora, Tabasco, and Tlaxcala.

How many states are considering issuing a gender alert?

Campeche, Mexico City, Coahuila, Durango, Jalisco, Oaxaca, Puebla, Yucatán, and Zacatecas.

Mexico will punish 'revenge porn' with jail time

gm

