Mexico and Korea united through cumbia

A group of Mexican musicians took the song “Arirang,” considered one of the anthems in Korea and, as if it was a recipe, they added the sounds of güiro, trumpets, congas, violins, electric guitars, and let it simmer. The result? A cumbia version that tastes like two countries.

It is the Colectivo Nacional Mx, winners of the first edition of the 2018 Arirang Concour.

This Wednesday, the Korean Cultural Center, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, and Mexico City’s government made the official release of the video with this version of the song called “Arirang en Cumbia” (Arirang in Cumbia) where the members of Colectivo Nacional Mx were present.

“Arirang is a masterpiece of Asian culture and it’s a piece of traditional music that has been part of the Korean identity for years, just as ‘Cielito Lindo’ and ‘La Llorona’ are for us; in this song, you will notice a radical difference. We’re sure that when people in Korea listen to [this version of] Arirang, the will receive a nice surprise but always with a smile on their face,” said the members of the group.

The ambassador of the Republic of Korea in Mexico Sang-Il Kim shared a quote by writer José Martí: “Great things cannot be achieved without great friends.”

“On this occasion, you will be able to enjoy a Mexican version of the most famous song in Korea, the Arirang, combined with the rhythm of Mexican cumbia. I’m sure that by listening to [this version of the] Arirang, everyone will want to dance with me and teach me two or three cumbia moves.”

The director of the Korean Cultural Center, Youngdoo Park, asserted that they did not spare any human or economic resources to film the video, which features the Korean Pavilion in the Chapultepec Park, Mexico City’s Zócalo, and the dancers of the Templo Mayor, as well as the Reforma Avenue.

Youngdoo also asserted that the Arirang Concour will take place this year as a way to share Korean culture besides K-pop and promote creativity.

The actor and congressman Sergio Mayer, president of the Culture Commission and congressman David Bautista also attended the release of the video directed by Hugo Arizmendi from KUTER producer house.

