Mexicans design innovative COVID-19 face shields

Jorge González is the production manager at the Mexican company Hero, which is focused on design with the influence of national folklore, in addition to making stand and promotional items.

However, with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in Mexico, Jorge and his partners found several deficiencies in the available alternatives of personal protective equipment against the virus.

Jorge, along with Roberto Andonegui, decided to produce and specialize on protective face shields and thus take advantage of his 20 –year experience on the handling, shaping, cutting, and engraving of acrylic materials.



Feedback from his colleagues and personnel working in the health sector was essential to making this project successful.

Thus the original design was born and is currently in the registry process at the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI).

This 100% Mexican face shield is comfortable for the user and allows them to move freely since it has a strong and wide elastic band that secures the head.



It can also be used with a mask. Moreover, it does not affect vision for it can be used by people who wear glasses.

According to Hero, the advantage of its face shields compared to others is that they can create a customized product that fulfills all the specific requirements, not only for healthcare workers at the COVID-19 frontline but also for other healthcare workers, such as dentists, who are constantly in touch with nasal discharge and the mouth that put them at a high risk of infection.



These Mexico City entrepreneurs are proud of their product and keep on working in innovative designs to be able to provide safe tools for protection during the pandemic without risking the lives of healthcare workers.

