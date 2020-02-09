14:19
After the investigators went to Chile, every active Chilean bishop offered to resign
MUSIC
English The thrash metal band will be present at the 10th edition of Hell & Heaven
SPORTS
English The NFL is quite popular in Mexico and tickets are sold out in minutes
FILM
English The Berlinale is one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world
SPORTS
English In 2018, the cyclist appeared in the Guinness World Records
ARCHEOLOGY
English For many years, Teotihuacan was the most powerful city in Mesoamerica
HISTORY
English In Mexico, since pre-Columbian times, there were several brutal punishments
ENVIRONMENT
English Endemic Cozumel flora and fauna have been undermined up to 70% for human activities as well
SCIENCE
LANGUAGE
English Indigenous languages are a synonym of identity and essential interpretations of the world
GASTRONOMY
English Kahlúa is a tasty coffee liqueur crafted from the finest ingredients that grow in Veracruz
FEMICIDE
English In Mexico, the term gained notoriety when it was translated as “feminicidio” by Marcela Lagarde
CULTURE
English The temporary exhibition will include 30 machines created by Da Vinci
English After the investigators went to Chile, every active Chilean bishop offered to resign