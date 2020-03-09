Mexican women made history on International Women’s Day 2020

Leer en español

On March 8, Mexican women raised their voices and took over the streets throughout the country.

Mexican women have more than one reason to protest: they are tired of being harassed in the streets and at work, they are tired of not being able to wear dresses or skirts, they are tired of listening to misogynist comments made by men, women are tired of sexism and misogyny, they are tired of being paid less than men.

Moreover, there is widespread outrage over the way authorities handle enforced disappearances and femicide. For example, people have to wait 72 hours before they can file a missing person report. Women are outraged because they are murdered and raped and the criminals are never punished. These feeling inundated and united women from all sectors and generations.

Furthermore, women are outraged because the government has ignored gender-based violence. Governments don’t listen to women. Authorities have failed to protect women and deliver justice. But this time, governments and authorities can’t ignore the demands for justice.

In recent years, authorities have implemented measures that have failed to halt gender-based violence and abuse. Although there have been small developments, they are not enough. The femicide rate has increased.

This is why municipal, state, and federal governments have to work to halt violence and femicide. Municipalities shouldn’t have to rely on the state or federal authorities to launch effective measures, nor should states. However, there will always be better results if the federal government leads a program to halt gender-based violence.

Femicide and gender-based violence are phenomenons that require public policies focused on eradicating inequality. Although misogyny has been normalized, the government will have educated people so that they reject the macho culture and gender roles assigned to women.

Yesterday, Mexican women made history and will continue to do so today, on March 9. Women are on their way to change the country. Things have to change in Mexico

