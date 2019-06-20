22 | JUN | 2019

Mexican students develop anti-kidnapping shoe insole
According to the shoe insole developers, the GSM card sends an alert signal and real-time location through the Safefoot app - Photo: File photo/EL UNIVERSAL

20/06/2019
18:05
The sensor is fully imperceptible since it is only 1cm wide, according to the TecNM students

Students from the National Institute of Technology of Mexico (TecNM) have developed a project to create a smart shoe insole which aims to save lives amidst a surge in kidnappings and violence in the country.

The project is called Safefoot and has been in development for more than a year, with the participation of IT and Industrial Engineering students from the Gustavo A. Madero campus.

“The toe box is equipped with a force sensor that acts as a panic button, activating a security system,” stated the student Norma Itzel in an interview with Excélsior.

“We put all our compounds in the heel counter and placed the button in the front part of the shoe. Some of these compounds are a GSM card, the battery we’re going to use, and our GPS system,” the student explained.

According to the shoe insole developers, the GSM card sends an alert signal and real-time location through the Safefoot app. Moreover, they explained that the anti-kidnapping shoe insole works with a rechargeable lithium battery.

The sensor is fully imperceptible since it is only one centimeter wide. “If a person is being kidnapped, all they have to do is scratch the sensor three times with their toes so that they may activate our GSM micro-controller,” the students commented.
 

