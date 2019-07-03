Leer en español

Gummy candies are, no doubt, one of the favorite candies of Mexicans, either as part of a dessert or as a snack to calm mid-morning cravings.

The good news is that now, besides sweetening your day, gummy candies could help you fight some common conditions.

Recently, a group of Mexican students from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education (ITESM) created GOM, natural gummy candies that benefit health.

“GOM has three types of gummy candies: relaxing, digestive and flu-preventive, which embody a sweet and economic solution to solve the main problems of students and the general public,” they noted in a press release.

For their elaboration, they used typical ingredients of the Mexican herbal medicine that have relaxing effects: passionflower and valerian.

However, to provide more benefits, they decided to add other ingredients as well, such as white zapote, boldo, and chamomile, which strengthen the immunologic and digestive systems.

The team, made up by Pamela Jiménez, Karla Soto, María José Ugarte, Raúl García and Rodrigo Saavedra, “developed the product with the objective of aiding the student community in the battle against stress, a very common condition among the youth due to the workload they face daily, and that increases by the end of the semester,” they added in the press release.

Currently, the group of students is working to commercialize the gummy candies GOM in different flavors: orange, lime, berries, red fruits and more.

