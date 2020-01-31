Mexican legendary cyclist Miguel Arroyo passes away

Leer en español

Mexico’s legendary cyclist Miguel Arroyo passed away at 53 years old.

Fernando Miguel Arroyo Rosales was a Mexican cyclist born in Huamantla in December 1966.

His debut as a professional was in 1989 and he was one of the two Mexicans to participate in the Tour de France.

Did you know Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash?

He was called “Huamantla’s Hawk” and his career as a pro-cyclist ended in 1997.

The Mexican international cyclist Miguel Arroyo Rosales who put Mexico’s name on the global sphere, especially in Italy in the 1990s, passed away on Thursday due to a medical condition.

Did you know Olympian Carlos Girón passed away?

La CONADE y su directora general, @AnaGGuevara, lamentan el sensible fallecimiento de Miguel Arroyo Rosales, “El Halcón de Huamantla”, histórico ciclista mexicano que destacó en competencias internacionales y nacionales.

Descanse en Paz. pic.twitter.com/wFN462BX3f — CONADE (@CONADE) January 31, 2020

According to the first reports of people close to the famous cyclist, the “Huamantla’s Hawk” had a respiratory arrest during surgery.

Did you know Mexican athlete Martín Loera was killed in Ciudad Juárez?

mp

