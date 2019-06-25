25 | JUN | 2019

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

Mexican football player kills newlyweds in crash
Joao Maleck killed a couple after crashing against their car - Photo: File Photo/EL UNIVERSAL

25/06/2019
15:59
Newsroom
Mexico City
Raúl Torres, Alex Jiménez
Mexican football player Joao Maleck crashed on Sunday, killing two newlyweds in Zapopan, in the state of Jalisco.

Maleck plays for Sevilla, a team based in Spain.

Maleck was speeding and crashed against the newlyweds' car, instantly killing them.

Social media users have been sharing a video where Maleck can be seen drinking at a night club, hours before the accident.

The victims were a couple who had just gotten married that weekend.

The victims' family members fear the football player will be released and flee the country.

Today, it was announced that Maleck had been transported to prison but his legal situation is still unclear.

Toxicological tests showed that the football player had been drinking before the crash.

Maleck could be charged with homicide and damages.

Also, Sevilla Atlético announced it will terminate its working relationship with Maleck on June 30.

