Mexican football player kills newlyweds in crash

Leer en español

Mexican football player Joao Maleck crashed on Sunday, killing two newlyweds in Zapopan, in the state of Jalisco.

#Video Aparece el video del momento del accidente de Joao Maleck Gerardo Octavio Solís fiscal de Guadalajara mencionó que será hasta mañana cuando se determine la situación jurídica de Joao Maleck https://t.co/iGUHaOa5RA pic.twitter.com/HY6Tnbgs4d — Universal Deportes (@UnivDeportes) June 24, 2019

Maleck plays for Sevilla, a team based in Spain.

Maleck was speeding and crashed against the newlyweds' car, instantly killing them.

Social media users have been sharing a video where Maleck can be seen drinking at a night club, hours before the accident.

#Video Circula en redes sociales el supuesto video de Joao Maleck antes del accidente pic.twitter.com/x93nqCA3Jz — Universal Deportes (@UnivDeportes) June 24, 2019

The victims were a couple who had just gotten married that weekend.

The victims' family members fear the football player will be released and flee the country.

Today, it was announced that Maleck had been transported to prison but his legal situation is still unclear.

Toxicological tests showed that the football player had been drinking before the crash.

Maleck could be charged with homicide and damages.

Also, Sevilla Atlético announced it will terminate its working relationship with Maleck on June 30.

gm

