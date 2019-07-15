15 | JUL | 2019
Paola Espinosa and Melany Hernández - Photo: Taken from Conade's Twitter account
Mexican divers are heading to Tokyo 2020
Paola Espinosa and Melany Hernández triumphed at the 18th FINA World Championship in Gwangju
Mexican divers Paola Espinosa and Melany Hernández won the bronze medal in synchronized diving final at the 18th FINA World Championship in Gwangju, South Korea.
This win the Mexican divers have qualified for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo and the fourth medal for the Mexican team during this competition.
gm