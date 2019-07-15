15 | JUL | 2019

Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

You are here

INICIO // English // Mexican divers are heading to Tokyo 2020
Mexican divers are heading to Tokyo 2020
Paola Espinosa and Melany Hernández - Photo: Taken from Conade's Twitter account

Mexican divers are heading to Tokyo 2020

English
15/07/2019
15:09
Universal Deportes
Mexico City
-A +A
Paola Espinosa and Melany Hernández triumphed at the 18th FINA World Championship in Gwangju

Leer en español

Mexican divers Paola Espinosa and Melany Hernández won the bronze medal in synchronized diving final at the 18th FINA World Championship in Gwangju, South Korea.

This win the Mexican divers have qualified for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo and the fourth medal for the Mexican team during this competition.

Artículo

Charlyn Corral joins the Atlético de Madrid

English
The Mexican forward is the second reinforcement for the season about to start and will play with her compatriot Kenti Robles
Charlyn Corral joins the Atlético de MadridCharlyn Corral joins the Atlético de Madrid

gm
 

INFORMACIÓN RELACIONADA

Fencer acquires Uzbekistani nationality after lack of support in Mexico

Fencer acquires Uzbekistani nationality after lack of support in Mexico

English
2019-07-04
Balleza wins fourth gold for Mexico at Summer Universiade

Balleza wins fourth gold for Mexico at Summer Universiade

English
2019-07-10
TEMAS RELACIONADOS
EL UNIVERSAL in EnglishPaola EspinosaMelany Hernándezdiving18th FINA World ChampionshipGwangjuTokyo 2020SportsOlympic Games

Mantente al día con el boletín de El Universal

 

Comentarios