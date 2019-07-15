Mexican divers are heading to Tokyo 2020

Leer en español

Mexican divers Paola Espinosa and Melany Hernández won the bronze medal in synchronized diving final at the 18th FINA World Championship in Gwangju, South Korea.

#ComunicadoCONADE#Clavados

¡Paola Espinosa y Melany Hernández hacen historia en @Gwangju2019_!

Con 294.90 puntos, en trampolín tres metros sincronizados, la dupla mexicana ganó la cuarta medalla para México y la plaza a @Tokyo2020.

Detalles:https://t.co/Q3MFS5MDTS pic.twitter.com/duEn1wvcxZ — CONADE (@CONADE) July 15, 2019

This win the Mexican divers have qualified for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo and the fourth medal for the Mexican team during this competition.

