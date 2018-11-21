Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

Elba Esther Gordillo won't have to pay $19 million in income tax

14:35
Elba Esther Gordillo is best known for her luxurious properties in Mexico and abroad, and her expensive wardrobe
2018-11-21

Elba Esther wants to lead the SNTE again

2019-03-09

CISEN files describe Elba Esther as an "unfriendly despot"

U.S. authorities accuse a Mexican scientist of working as a spy for Russia

12:53
Cabrera is a prominent scientist known for developing an advanced technique to prevent and treat strokes
2019-09-15

Israeli spies operate in Mexico

2018-04-12

The Mexican who spied for the USSR during the Cold War

Mexico's Televisa to further invest in pay-TV market in 2020

2020-02-22
Mexican broadcaster Televisa will expand its optic fiber networks
2019-12-06

Televisa wins injunction on part of Disney-Fox merger

2019-10-05

Tycoon Carlos Slim's telecoms firm to get Mexico TV license

Mexico ratifies cleaner-diesel use rule for heavy vehicles

2020-02-22
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's administration is under pressure to fulfill environmental commitments at a time when several cities in the country show high levels of pollution
2019-12-19

Mexico defers clean diesel rule for Pemex

2020-01-18

Mexico's Supreme Court blocks the use of higher ethanol levels in gasoline

Workers strike at Notimex amid austerity measures

2020-02-22
The strike marks only the second time Notimex employees have walked out in the outlet's 51-year history
2019-07-06

Austerity hits Notimex; unjustified dismissals reported

2019-01-08

Austerity reaches Mexican bureaucrats at all levels

Arellano Félix cartel operator "El Chapito Leal" arrested in Tijuana

2020-02-21
"El Chapito Leal" is known for also having worked for the Sinaloa cartel
2020-01-31

Chaos in Michoacán: Los Viagras cartel leader "El Vocho" arrested in Uruapan

2020-01-29

Caro Quintero's nephew arrested in Culiacán, Sinaloa

"El Menchito," son of Jalisco New Generation cartel leader, is extradited to the U.S.

2020-02-21
Rubén Oseguera, son of the top leader of the CJNG cartel, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, is wanted by the U.S. for drug trafficking conspiracy
2020-02-15

La Unión Tepito leader "El Lunares" is immediately arrested after second release

2020-01-31

Chaos in Michoacán: Los Viagras cartel leader "El Vocho" arrested in Uruapan

Vaping: Mexico bans e-cigarettes imports

2020-02-20
By presidential decree, the ban began as of Thursday, February 20, 2020
2019-09-11

Vaping: A deadly habit

2018-05-31

Smoking kills six people in Mexico every day

Mexican authorities are allegedly investigating former President Enrique Peña Nieto

2020-02-20
If true, this would be the most explosive, high-profile corruption case in years
2018-11-14

Peña and Calderón allegedly received millions from drug cartel

Technology giant Microsoft unveils investment plan in Mexico

2020-02-20
Microsoft's plans for digital transformation in Mexico include its first cloud datacenter region
2019-10-19

Billionaire Carlos Slim's major investment plans in Mexico

2019-11-02

Investments in Mexico's mining industry slow down

Mexico will resume the search for the bodies of the miners who died on the tragic Pasta de Conchos accident

2020-02-20
The victims' families argue that Grupo Mexico canceled the rescue because the deplorable working and security conditions will become evident
2019-07-12

Activists denounce death of sea species

2020-02-15

Jalisco investigates heavy pollution in Santiago river

Mexican authorities arrest the couple behind the femicide of 7-year-old Fátima

2020-02-20
Gladis Giovana Cruz Hernández and Mario Alberto Reyes Nájera were arrested last night
2020-02-19

Mexican women call for a national strike after a series of brutal femicides

2019-03-24

No justice for infant femicide in Mexico

Great Mayan Aquifer: Mexico to digitalize cenotes in Yucatán and Quintana Roo

Mexico to digitalize cenotes

The purpose of the Great Mayan Aquifer is to create reproductions available to the public
Mexico recovers rare 500-year-old coins located in the U.S.

Mexico recovers ancient coins

The coins are made of copper and belong to pre-Columbian cultures in Michoacán and Guerrero
English indie rock band Foals returns to Mexico

Foals returns to Mexico

Foals was created in 2005 in Oxford, England
Impetuosa, the craft beer brewed by Mexican women

Impetuosa, the craft beer brewed by Mexican women

Women are contributing to the legacy of Mexican breweries with high-quality beers
The adorable raccoons of Miramar beach in Mexico

The adorable raccoons of Miramar beach in Mexico

The raccoons living in the Escolleras pier have become the main tourist attraction in Ciudad Madero
Van Gogh Alive, the multisensory experience transforming art interaction in Mexico City

Van Gogh Alive in Mexico City

The art exhibition will arrive in 2020
Accused of involuntary manslaughter, Mexican actor Pablo Lyle sues the state of Florida

Pablo Lyle sues the state of Florida

Currently, Pablo Lyle is under house arrest in Miami, Florida
WWF and Raúl Jiménez work together to save the Mexican wolf

Saving the Mexican wolf

WWF and the English soccer team Wolverhampton are promoting the conservation of the Mexican wolf
Xcaret, the best theme park in the world

Xcaret, the best theme park in the world

Xcaret was named the best theme and water park in the world for fourth
Mexico and Spain to embark on rescue of 17th century vessel

Mexico and Spain to rescue 17th century ship

Mexico and Spain will sail into an archeological journey to search for the Our Lady of Juncal ship
Evanescence returns to Mexico for Pulso GNP festival

Evanescence returns to Mexico

The American band will come to Mexico for the Pulso GNP festival
UNAM scientists develop tuberculosis antibiotic from scorpion venom

Curing tuberculosis with scorpion venom

Tuberculosis is one of the most lethal diseases in the world
U.S. authorities accuse a Mexican scientist of working as a spy for Russia

Cabrera is a prominent scientist known for developing an advanced technique to prevent and treat strokes
Elba Esther Gordillo won't have to pay $19 million in income tax

Workers strike at Notimex amid austerity measures

Mexican women call for a national strike after a series of brutal femicides

Recent femicide cases such as Fátima Aldrighetti, Ingrid Escamilla, and Abril Pérez have sparked outrage in Mexico

Fátima, a 7-year-old girl, was abducted and murdered in Mexico City

The atrocious femicide of Ingrid Escamilla sparks outrage in Mexico

Abril Pérez was murdered while Mexicans complained about feminist protests

Mass shooting in Germany spark debate over far-right terror threat

A man suspected of shooting dead nine people in shisha bars in a German town before killing himself and his mother had posted a manifesto online including deeply racist views

Brexit day: Britain leaves the EU, steps into transition period

Coronavirus outbreak is an international emergency

Magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes near Jamaica and Cuba

Plane crashes in Taliban territory in Afghanistan

Our day has come: Sinn Féin's victory marks a new age in Irish politics

Left-wing Sinn Féin's first electoral victory will have an increased influence both on Ireland as in the upcoming negotiations between the European Union and the United Kingdom

Nayib Bukele shows his messianic face threatening El Salvador's Congress

Trump's "Deal of the century:" Another one hundred years of injustice in Palestine?

Britain is out of the European Union. What comes after?

Mexican legislators can be reelected

Mexican society has to become more involved in politics and be aware of who is their representative

Politicians from all

Environmental activists are at risk in Mexico

Peña Nieto is under scrutiny