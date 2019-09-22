Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

You are here

Home // English
Lady Meche: The beauty line helping sex workers

Lady Meche: The beauty line helping sex workers

English
13:03
Lady Meche is a company that offers makeup and skincare and its profits are for sex workers in La Merced
2019-09-22

Forced prostitution and human trafficking in Mexico

2019-06-08

Mexico City to decriminalize sex work aiming to fight human trafficking

Mexican government spent millions to fly Evo Morales to Mexico

Mexican government spent millions to fly Evo Morales to Mexico

English
14:33
Mexico’s Defense Ministry revealed the price taxpayers paid to bring Evo Morales to Mexico
2019-12-24

Bolivia harasses and intimidates Mexican diplomats

2019-12-26

Mexico to take legal action against Bolivia

Mexico and Pemex at risk of rating downgrade in 2020

Mexico and Pemex at risk of rating downgrade in 2020

English
2020-01-04
Mexico threw Pemex a lifeline in 2019 to stop USD $80 billion in bonds held by investors worldwide being labeled junk by credit rating agencies; now, investors worry that the state itself is a risk for the oil company
2020-01-04

After minimum wage hike, Banxico warns about inflation risk

2019-07-16

Mexico to implement USD $7 billion tax cut in Pemex

After minimum wage hike, Banxico warns about inflation risk

After minimum wage hike, Banxico warns about inflation risk

English
2020-01-04
Mexico's central bank’s board members argued that emerging risk will make it difficult to bring inflation to the bank’s 3% target in 2020
2019-12-17

Mexico to increase minimum wage by 20%

2019-12-20

Banxico cuts interbank rates after higher inflation risk

Cieneguillas, a Mexican prison subdued by crime

Cieneguillas, a Mexican prison subdued by crime

English
2020-01-03
The medium-security prison located in the Mexican state of Zacatecas has inmates linked to Los Zetas, the Gulf Cartel, the Northeast Cartel, and the Sinaloa Cartel, as well as to the crime groups known as Los Paisas and Los Talibanes
2020-01-02

Mexican drug cartels clash in bloody Zacatecas prison riots

2019-11-20

Mexican prisons are governed by criminals

Genaro García Luna pleads not guilty to drug trafficking charges in NY

Genaro García Luna pleads not guilty to drug trafficking charges in NY

English
2020-01-03
García Luna pleaded not guilty to U.S. charges he accepted bribes to protect the Sinaloa drug cartel once run by Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán and let it operate with impunity
2019-12-10

Genaro García Luna was arrested on drug trafficking charges

2019-12-12

Genaro García Luna inexplicably built a fortune in 6 years

Despite diplomatic row, Mexico to remain steadfast on granting asylum in Bolivia

Despite diplomatic row, Mexico to remain steadfast on granting asylum in Bolivia

English
2020-01-02
Mexican President López Obrador pledged to stick by his government’s decision to give asylum to several people in Mexico’s embassy in Bolivia, which has sparked a dispute with the interim administration in La Paz
The corruption-ridden indigenous community of Nahuatzen fights for its autonomy

The corruption-ridden indigenous community of Nahuatzen fights for its autonomy

English
2020-01-02
Nahuatzen is a hamlet of about 50 indigenous communities in Michoacán fighting to achieve autonomy
2018-11-14

2,000 indigenous people displaced by violence in Chiapas

2018-08-09

Over 70% of indigenous people in Mexico live in poverty

Chaos in Nuevo Laredo after cartel gunmen attack

Chaos in Nuevo Laredo after cartel gunmen attack

English
2020-01-02
The alleged members of the Northeast Cartel had large weapons and wore military-style clothes as well as tactical gear
2019-12-05

The Northeast Cartel, the criminal group behind the shooting near the U.S. border

2019-12-26

Trump dismissed Cabinet’s opposition to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorists

Mexican drug cartels clash in bloody Zacatecas prison riots

Mexican drug cartels clash in bloody Zacatecas prison riots

English
2020-01-02
The Cieneguillas prison holds members of five criminal groups, including the Gulf Cartel, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, and the Sinaloa Cartel
2019-11-12

Mexican prisons: over 500 riots per year

2019-11-20

Mexican prisons are governed by criminals

El Chapo was once as powerful as Mexico’s president

El Chapo was once as powerful as Mexico’s president

English
2020-01-02
Drug lord "El Chapo" became almost legendary for escaping from Mexican high-security jails twice and avoiding massive manhunts while cultivating a Robin Hood image among the poor
2019-12-23

Sinaloa Cartel member Ismael Zambada Imperial was extradited to the U.S.

2019-10-24

Los Chapitos, El Chapo Guzmán's sons, are becoming increasingly powerful

Chicken pox outbreak forces closure of migrant shelter in Mexico

Chicken pox outbreak forces closure of migrant shelter in Mexico

English
2020-01-01
The Leona Vicario shelter in Ciudad Juárez houses nearly 800 migrants awaiting court dates in the U.S.
2019-12-21

U.S.-Guatemala asylum agreement could apply to Mexican migrants

2019-08-26

La Bestia: Dozens of immigrants lose limbs while riding the freight train

HERITAGE & TRADITIONS
HERITAGE & TRADITIONS
Mexico City's organ grinders and their fading tune

Mexico City's organ grinders

English Despite being recognized as Mexico City's cultural heritage, organ grinders do not have labor rights
MEXICAN CUISINE
Mexican Cuisine
Ardea, revamping Mexican cuisine in Tulum

Ardea, revamping Mexican cuisine in Tulum

English “I want everyone who dines in here to truly grasp Mexican gastronomy”
HERITAGE & TRADITIONS
HERITAGE & TRADITIONS
Candles, a tradition lighting new generations in Oaxaca

Candles, a tradition lighting Oaxaca

English This artisanal and highly creative trade was shared from a family to a whole community
Tourism
TOURISM
Sian Ka'an, a turquoise water paradise

Sian Ka'an, a turquoise water paradise

English The Sian Ka'an Biosphere Reserve is one of the most important natural areas in Mexico
Technology
TECHNOLOGY
Mexican students create lightweight polystyrene bricks

Mexican students create polystyrene bricks

English The project called Tunicol TEP (Ecological Polystyrene Brick) was designed and made by IPN students
MUSIC
MUSIC
Banda MS and Ed Maverick, the Mexicans to perform at Coachella 2020

The Mexicans to perform at Coachella 2020

English The music festival will take place from April 10 to 12 and from 17 to 19 in the U.S.
HEALTH
HEALTH
Surprising health benefits of ponche

Health benefits of ponche

English Besides being delicious, ponche is perfect to keep yourself warm in winter
CULTURE
CULTURE
Popular New Year’s Eve traditions in Mexico

New Year’s Eve traditions in Mexico

English There are many ways to bring joy and good luck into the New Year
2019
2019
2019 in Review: Our 5 most-read stories

2019 in Review: Our 5 most-read stories

English It’s not all bad news in Mexico. Here’s a list of the most popular articles of 2019!
FASHION
FASHION
8 Unique Mexican jewelry brands

8 Unique Mexican jewelry brands

English This 8 Mexican brands offer beautiful jewelry pieces
HISTORY
HISTORY
Temixco, a former WWII concentration camp for the Japanese in Mexico

Temixco, a former WWII concentration camp

English Japanese families living in Mexico during WWII were concentrated in Temixco until 1945
FASHION
FASHION
The 5 Mexican brands revolutionizing the fashion industry

The brands innovating fashion

English These 5 Mexican brands are changing the fashion industry through their designs
English
Lady Meche: The beauty line helping sex workers

Lady Meche: The beauty line helping sex workers

English Lady Meche is a company that offers makeup and skincare and its profits are for sex workers in La Merced
POLITICS
Mexican government spent millions to fly Evo Morales to Mexico

Mexican government spent millions to fly Evo Morales to Mexico

English
EDITORIAL
Disposable political parties are a financial burden

Disposable political parties are a financial burden

English
HOLIDAYS

The origin and meaning of the Three Kings Bread

HOLIDAYS
Today we bring you a list to explain the meaning of some of its most characteristic elements

Popular myths about the Three Wise Men

Did the Star of Bethlehem really exist?

Nativity scenes in Mexico

INTERNATIONAL

Iran Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani killed in U.S. airstrike

CONFLICT
The Pentagon said that Soleimani had “orchestrated” attacks on coalition bases in Iraq over the past few months and approved the “attacks” on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad this week

Bolivian prosecutors issue arrest warrant for exiled former president Evo Morales

Pope Francis lifts "Pontifical Secret" in sex abuse investigations

Israel's attorney general announces indictment against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Sweden drops rape investigation into WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

OP-ED CONTRIBUTORS

From immigration to the U.S. elections, issues in the spotlight in 2020

International Affairs & Diplomacy
As the year ends, this Op-Ed reviews big issues regarding Mexico-United States relations from immigration, drug trafficking, and trade to the race for the White House

United States-China trade and geopolitical tensions will extend into 2020

Mexico is ready for a digital revolution, says Electroneum CEO Richard Ells

Colombia is awakening and Iván Duque’s government has no answers

MEXICO POLITICS

Disposable political parties are a financial burden

Editorial
These parties mean an economic burden for Mexico, paid for by taxpayers

Ricardo Valero is accused of harassment

Mexican immigrants live in a limbo

Is Morena a liberal party?