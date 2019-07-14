Mexican artisans deny collaborating with Louis Vuitton & Raw Edges

Leer en español

Alejandra Frausto, Mexico's Culture Minister, said that artisans from Tenango de Doria, Hidalgo, told her that they did not collaborate with Yael Mer and Shay Alkalay, the designers behind the infamous chair featuring Mexican embroideries, a piece they created exclusively for Louis Vuitton.

“We are in touch with the brand (Louis Vuitton), there is an interest in a fairer collaboration and we will meet with them. We were in Tenango de Doria a few days ago and the artisans told us that they didn't work hand in hand with the designers,” Frausto said.

Frausto informed that she has not seen the piece because it is not available for sale in Mexico but that Louis Vuitton will provide more information because it is not clear if the motifs are embroidered or printed.

A few days ago, Louis Vuitton told EL UNIVERSAL in English that the brand is “currently in a relationship with artisans of Tenango de Doria in the state of Hidalgo, Mexico, with the perspective of collaborating together to produce this collection” but did not provide more details about the alleged collaboration, moreover, the chair that used the Mexican embroidery is the only item that was removed from Louis Vuitton's website, while all the other items from the Objets Nomades collection are still available.

Furthermore, although the designer duo behind the chair, Raw Edges, said that the “prototype chair that was presented in Milan was not made of printed canvas but an original embroidery from Mexico. The final production pieces will be done in full collaboration with the local artisans in Mexico,” the designers did not disclose the origin of the embroidery used for the prototype chair, the name of the artisan who made it, or how Mexico became a source of inspiration for them, and refused to comment on the creative process behind the chair.

Raw Edges stated that Louis Vuitton will be the one to provide more information in regards to the collaboration with Mexican artisans.



