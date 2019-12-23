Mexican ambassador caught shoplifting in Argentina has a neurological disorder

Leer en español

Ricardo Valero, Mexico’s ambassador to Argentina, resigned on Sunday citing health problems following new allegations of shoplifting after a video from late October showed the diplomat trying to steal a USD $10 book.

Earlier this month, Ricardo Valero was recalled by the Foreign Ministry amid after the incident was made public.

It was announced that Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard accepted Valero’s resignation.

El secretario de Relaciones Exteriores, @m_ebrard, ha aceptado la renuncia del Emb. Ricardo Valero por motivos de salud. El Sr. Valero continuará su tratamiento con el apoyo de su familia. La @SRE_mx le desea una pronta recuperación. — Roberto Velasco Álvarez (@r_velascoa) December 22, 2019

“Ricardo Valero is a great person, he’s undergoing neurological treatment and I wish him a speedy recovery,” Foreign Minister wrote on Twitter.

Ricardo Valero es una gran persona, está sujeto a tratamiento neurológico, le deseo pronta recuperación. https://t.co/xAj5VI0Fnz — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) December 22, 2019

Furthermore, the recent shoplifting allegation involves the theft of a shirt at a duty-free shop at Buenos Aires’ international airport on December 10, according to Argentinian media, just two days after he was recalled from his post.

Ambassador Ricardo Valero was caught stealing

Roberto Velasco, the Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson, shared a message on Twitter, where he explains that Valero is receiving medical attention with the support of his family and showed a document where a doctor states that Ricardo Valero developed a frontal lobe syndrome, which results in behavioral, affective, and cognitive symptoms since 2012 when he was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Comparto evaluación médica del Sr. Valero a petición de sus familiares. pic.twitter.com/pWsqBhPhm1 — Roberto Velasco Álvarez (@r_velascoa) December 23, 2019

According to the doctor, in time, the Mexican diplomat has lost neuronal tissue, as a result of the tumor and the surgery to remove it. She emphasized that the syndrome worsened this year, causing behavioral alterations and impulsiveness.

Will Ricardo Valero be forgiven?

gm