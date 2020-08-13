Medical waste piles up outside Mexico hospital treating patients with COVID-19

Residents of Mexico’s Gulf coast state of Veracruz have complained after photos showed mountains of bagged hospital waste piling up in a patio outside a government hospital

Medical waste piles up outside Mexico hospital treating patients with COVID-19
Medical workers using protective equipment dispose of trash bags containing hazardous biological waste - Photo: Felix Marquez/AP
English 13/08/2020 15:47 AP Mexico City Actualizada 15:47

Leer en español

Residents of Mexico’s Gulf coast state of Veracruz have complained after photos showed mountains of bagged hospital waste piling up in a patio outside a government hospital.

The 3-meter tall garbage pile outside the Adolfo Ruiz Cortines hospital has apparently been growing for a couple of weeks, according to hospital employees and residents of the state’s biggest city, also known as Veracruz.

The hospital treats patients with COVID-19, raising fears of a spread of infection. However, the Mexican Social Security Institute, which runs the hospital, said that the waste was not infectious or biological and late Wednesday said that six tons of garbage had been removed and more would go on Thursday.

Improper disposal of medical waste has become an increasing problem in Mexico amid the pandemic.

Recommended: COVID-19 has overflowed crematoriums in Mexico City and the metropolitan area

In May, authorities found 3.5 tons of hospital waste dumped in the woods on the outskirts of Mexico City and 6,000 cubic yards (meters) of medical waste piled ceiling-high at a clandestine warehouse in Puebla state, leaking out of over-crammed trailers and buildings.

Teetering piles of coffins, meanwhile, have piled up outside Mexico City’s overworked crematoriums.

In the town of Nicolás Romero, in a wooded area on the outskirts of Mexico City, someone had been dumping tons of medical waste on a hillside starting sometime around mid-April. By the time inspectors came to clean up the area between May 4 and 11, they found 3.5 tons of the stuff, including tissue and partly incinerated human tissue scattered around the area.

Specialized waste incinerators are already over-taxed by the flood of disposed protective equipment and infectious tissue being generated amid the pandemic.

mp
 

Temas Relacionados
EL UNIVERSAL in English health hospital waste Covid-19
 

BAJO RESERVA
Periodistas EL UNIVERSAL

Los sobornos a Lozoya pagaron hasta la risa
HISTORIAS DE REPORTERO
Carlos Loret de Mola

Peña manda mensaje a AMLO: si me citan, voy a declarar
SERPIENTES Y ESCALERAS
Salvador García Soto

Calderón, el objetivo
EN TERCERA PERSONA
Héctor De Mauleón

¿Los abandonaron?

Minuto x Minuto

15:47

Medical waste piles up outside Mexico hospital treating patients with COVID-19

15:37

Coronavirus. Florida se estabiliza con 6.000 casos diarios tras brusca alza

15:37

Roban información de clientes de CiBanco en ataque cibernético

15:35

Apuñalan a Rocko, perrito policía que intentó detener a un sujeto

15:35

Siembra, una tortillería dedicada al maíz criollo

15:34

Rayados anuncia un caso positivo de Covid-19 en el club

15:32

Apple One: así podría ser el servicio para unificar las suscripciones de Apple

15:32

"In The Air Tonight" de Phil Collins, popular otra vez por Youtubers

15:31

Ya puedes hacer videollamadas en Telegram

15:30

'Tendré que dormir bajo un puente'; inquilinos no pueden pagar la renta

Video