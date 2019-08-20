Leer en español

Martí Batres lost the war

The process to appoint a new Senate president sparked a feud at Morena, the ruling party. We've been told that the bad blood generated by the results is part of what's going on inside the party: internal disagreements. A clear example of this is the fact the Martí Batres, who wanted to lead the Senate for another year, attacked the parliamentary coordinator, Ricardo Monreal. Adding more fuel to the fire, Morena's leader, Yeidckol Polevnsky, said it was “embarrassing” that Morena called PES lawmakers to vote but ignored the PT. In the end, senator Mónica Fernández Balboa was appointed as the new Senate leader and Monreal received a lot of support from the senators.

Porfirio Muñoz will sacrifice himself

While Morena was at war in the Senate, lawmaker Porfirio Muñoz Ledo announced he was ready to work. The president of the lower chamber is back in the political arena after a surgery. Among the tasks pending for Porfirio Muñoz is a possible reelection, although he said that he is not looking for it, nor would he like to. Muñoz Ledo said that “If I have the majority I will be president, I have no other choice,” therefore, it is clear he is willing to “sacrifice” for the new government.

Ivonne Ortega after the PRI

The former governor quit the PRI after reporting irregularities in the process to appoint a new party leader, Ivonne Ortega Pacheco might join one of the emerging political organizations. We've been told that the former Yucatán governor might join a project called “Progressive Social Networks,” a group linked to former union leader Elba Esther Gordillo. Another option is “Future 21,” an organization that emerged from the PRD and that is looking to become a political party and which will celebrate its first national assembly on Saturday. There is life after the PRI.

Graue will receive an award

Deans from several universities will present Dr. Enrique Graue with an award today. The UNAM dean will be awarded for his defense of higher education, university autonomy, science, technology, and humanities. The award will be presented at the headquarters of the National Association of Universities and Higher Education Institutions (Anuies), formed by public and private universities.



