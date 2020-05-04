Los Pinos will house healthcare workers amid the public health crisis

Leer en español

Zoé Robledo, the head of the IMSS, announced Los Pinos cultural center, the former presidential residence, will shelter healthcare workers at the frontline in the fight against COVID-19.

Some of the doctors are afraid to return to their homes since they could infect their families with COVID-19. Others have been harassed or attacked as a result of their labor.

During a news conference, Robledo said at least 80 health workers will stay at the venue.

The services provided to the experts will include food, laundry, beds, as well as recreational activities. They will also have WiFi access and transport to hospitals.

Robledo explained the idea to use Los Pinos to house health workers came up when it became evident that they needed places to stay while they treated patients with COVID-19.

#UnidosSaldremosAdelante @Tu_IMSS y Secretaría de Cultura habilitan @CC_LosPinos como albergue para personal de salud que atiende pacientes COVID-19 A partir de hoy 58 médicas, médicos, enfermeras y enfermeros se hospedarán en este espacio. Detalles: https://t.co/J2hFFldfSL pic.twitter.com/RPEZccVsiR — Secretaría de Cultura (@cultura_mx) May 4, 2020

The IMSS director also explained that authorities analyzed the possibility to install a hospital at Los Pinos but decided the facilities weren't fit for a temporary hospital.

The cultural center could house up to 100 healthcare workers for around three weeks.

According to a poll, 86% of IMSS workers said they were interested in staying at Los Pinos during the public health emergency for security reasons, commute times, and to prevent contagions in their families.

