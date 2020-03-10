Leer en español

Lawmaker purchases several raffle tickets

We’ve been told that since President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced his government would start selling the tickets to raffle the presidential plane today, one day after a women’s strike, there are people who already had several tickets days before. We’ve been told that a PVEM lawmaker, Ricardo Gallardo, already has several raffle tickets. We’ve been told that the lawmaker showed off the tickets on social media and said he’s ready for the raffle of “the presidential plane,” although in reality, the government will raffle 100 prizes for MXN $20 million each.

Contenders to the INE are nervous

The list of contenders who hope to become INE advisors will be kept secret after it is evaluated. Although 390 people signed up for the 4 seats available, the majority of them didn’t present the necessary documents or requirements; therefore, many of them, won’t make it to the next stage. Contenders will also present an exam. Everyone is nervous about the results.

The PRI forgot about women on March 8

We’ve been told that the PRI’s executive committee commemorated International Women’s Day with an event attended only by men, where they discussed equality and new masculinities. Although the issue is not exclusive to the PRI, the political party made the same mistakes as many others: organize events to discuss gender but not invite women. Although PRI members argue their intentions were good, they claim it was planned ahead of time and with a lot of care, however, that was not the best day to carry it out.

EL UNIVERSAL thanks female journalists and photographers

We want to express our respect and admiration towards our female colleagues at EL UNIVERSAL. Every day, they work hard to maintain the newspaper at the top. Yesterday, during a national women’s strike, some of them skipped work and some of them came to work in order to give visibility to the women’s march and the strike. Meanwhile, photographer Berenice Fregoso is at the hospital, recovering from the burns caused by a Molotov cocktail launched by protesters on March 8.

gm

