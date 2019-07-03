03 | JUL | 2019

Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

You are here

INICIO // English // Kidnapped call center employees are rescued in Cancún
Kidnapped call center employees are rescued in Cancún
President López Obrador said there was a dispute between the call center owners - Photo: Daniel Becerril/REUTERS

Kidnapped call center employees are rescued in Cancún

English
03/07/2019
11:33
Newsroom & Agencies
Mexico City
-A +A
Unofficial sources claim that two people were detained

Leer en español

On Wednesday, the Attorney General of Quintana Roo said that it was investigating the apparent kidnapping of at least 25 people in Cancún last night.

Witnesses reported that unidentified individuals arrived at a call center in two vans and were then seen driving away from the offices with its employees, the Attorney General wrote on Twitter. No signs of struggle or weapons were reported.

The Attorney General’s Office is investigating whether the incident was instigated by a dispute between two former partners of the business, for lack of payment and employee mistreatment by one of the partners.

“This is the first line of investigation that we have, a conflict between employers. (...) So far, we have not been able to locate the employees, but we are continuing the search,” said the attorney general, Oscar Montes de Oca.

A few hours later, the Public Security Minister of Quintana Roo, Alberto Capella, said that the 25 people had been rescued alive and announced that the Attorney General’s Office will provide more details later.

During his morning news conference, President López Obrador said the case was not a kidnapping and that it was a dispute between two groups that are “not necessarily criminals.”

Unofficial sources claim that two people were detained: a security guard and one of the owners of the call center, who allegedly planned and executed the kidnapping of the employees.
 

Artículo

Mexico City: Kidnaps are on the rise

English
Norberto Ronquillo's case highlights the authorities' inability to prevent and halt crime
Mexico City: Kidnaps are on the riseMexico City: Kidnaps are on the rise

gm
 

DESTACADAS

“Las Pelonas” criminal group behind kidnappings in Mexico City

“Las Pelonas” criminal group behind kidnappings in Mexico City

INFORMACIÓN RELACIONADA

The government dismisses the increase in kidnappings

The government dismisses the increase in kidnappings

English
2019-06-24
Little progress against kidnappings

Little progress against kidnappings

English
2018-04-16
TEMAS RELACIONADOS
EL UNIVERSAL in Englishcall centerCancúnkidnappingcrimeviolencedispute

Mantente al día con el boletín de El Universal

 

Comentarios