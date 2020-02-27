Kahlúa, the original Mexican coffee liqueur that keeps on giving

Mexican cuisine is the gift that keeps on giving. With delicious gastronomy that has had enormous influence all over the world, Mexico also produces high-quality wines and fantastic spirits like tequila, mezcal, and raicilla, to mention some, but there is a particular contribution many might not know comes from the Aztec land: Kahlúa.

Kahlúa is a tasty coffee liqueur crafted from the finest ingredients that grow side by side in rural Veracruz, Mexico.

Recommended: For all evil and all good: Mezcal, the perfect drink

The story of Kahlúa began in 1936. It was created by Senior Blanco, Montalvo Lara, and the Álvarez brothers; with a great idea in mind, two of them forked out rich and tasteful Arabica coffee and another one, who was a chemist, made it real. The actual word Kahlúa has ties to ancient Arabic languages and is said to be slang for coffee.

Then, in the 1940s, Kahlúa was first introduced in the U.S. Once internationally known, Kahlúa had another breakthrough in 1948 with the creation of the Black Russian. Rumor has it that the older brother of the White Russian was created in Brussels in honor of a memorable hostess who threw the most lavish and unforgettable parties for important people.

Recommended: The untapped potential of Mexican mixology

In order to prepare a Black Russian, you only need to fill a rocks glass with ice, add one part Kahlúa, two parts vodka. Then, mix, garnish with a cherry on top and enjoy.

In the 1950s, a Kahlúa company employee called Jules Berman was an enthusiastic collector of Pre-Columbian figures. He believed in the rich Mexican heritage and included the quirky figures in every ad.

Then, 1955 marked the invention of the White Russian in Oakland, California. To prepare this classic drink, fill a rocks glass with ice cubes and add Kahlúa and vodka. Finally, add a cream layer. For the perfect layering, pour the cream off the back of a spoon.

Recommended: Impetuosa, the craft beer brewed by Mexican women

Another Kahlúa-based drink was created in Calgary, Canada. Back in 1977, the B-52 shot became a worldwide success. Currently, the B-52 is a well-established drink that combines Kahlúa, Irish cream, and orange liqueur. Famous for its impressive composition, when prepared properly, the ingredients separate into three visible layers, graciously floating upon another.

In 1980, Kahlúa became the number one selling coffee liqueur in the world. In the 1990s, it became a popular drink to decorate movie scenes. Kahlúa was featured in dozens of movies, series, and songs. The White Russian might have played the biggest role by co-starring in movies that were unconventional for the time.

Nowadays, Kahlúa has proven to be a Mexican brand with a unique and exciting history and it still is the world’s top coffee liqueur.

Recommended: Mexican wines are among the best in the world

mp