Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

You are here

Home // English
First COVID-19 death confirmed in Mexico

First COVID-19 death confirmed in Mexico

English
08:55
The man recently attended a concert at a crowded arena in Mexico City
2020-03-15

COVID-19 Live Updates: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico

2020-03-11

COVID-19 is now officially a pandemic

COVID-19 Live Updates: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico

COVID-19 Live Updates: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico

English
2020-03-15
Mexico's contingency plan against COVID-19 includes three key phases
2020-03-14

Mexico’s COVID-19 contingency plan: three key phases to fight the coronavirus outbreak

2020-03-12

COVID-19: Mexico to enter community transmission stage by late March

The U.S. to send illegal migrants to Mexico over coronavirus concerns

The U.S. to send illegal migrants to Mexico over coronavirus concerns

English
2020-03-18
The U.S. will use a health-focused statute to swiftly remove migrants or asylum seekers who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally as part of efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus
2020-03-18

The Trump administration is allegedly planning to return Central American immigrants to Mexico amid COVID-19 fears

2019-01-25

U.S. returns asylum seekers to Mexico

Yoruba archeological piece Mexico returned to Nigeria is fake

Yoruba archeological piece Mexico returned to Nigeria is fake

English
2020-03-18
On February 25, Mexico returned an allegedly ancient Ife sculpture to Nigeria
2020-02-26

Mexico returns Yoruba archeological piece to Nigeria

2020-01-09

Mexico returns archeological artifacts to Peru

Mexico expects over 10,500 ICU patients during the coronavirus epidemic

Mexico expects over 10,500 ICU patients during the coronavirus epidemic

English
2020-03-18
Mexico's contingency plan against COVID-19 includes three main phases
2020-03-15

COVID-19 Live Updates: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico

2020-03-17

COVID-19: The coronavirus epidemic could last at least 3 months in Mexico

Carlos Slim's infrastructure firm IDEAL gets offer from Canada pension funds

Carlos Slim's infrastructure firm IDEAL gets offer from Canada pension funds

English
2020-03-18
The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and an affiliate of Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan have offered to acquire 40% of Slim’s shares
2020-02-25

Carlos Slim’s construction company Promotora Ideal to hold biggest public stock offering in Mexico

2019-10-03

Massive infrastructure plan to reactivate Mexican economy

Ayotzinapa: Former high-ranking officials are wanted for allegedly torturing suspects

Ayotzinapa: Former high-ranking officials are wanted for allegedly torturing suspects

English
2020-03-18
Tomás Zerón and Carlos Gómez Arrieta are allegedly wanted by the Interpol
2019-09-23

Ayotzinapa: Tomás Zerón allegedly tortured the detainees

2019-09-24

Ayotzinapa: Mexico's historical debt

The Trump administration is allegedly planning to return Central American immigrants to Mexico amid COVID-19 fears

The Trump administration is allegedly planning to return Central American immigrants to Mexico amid COVID-19 fears

English
2020-03-18
The Mexican government said that it has not received any formal proposal from U.S. officials
2019-12-13

U.S. border arrests drop amid Trump crackdown on migration

2019-01-25

U.S. returns asylum seekers to Mexico

Coronavirus Outbreak: Mexican tourists stranded at Peru airport

Coronavirus Outbreak: Mexican tourists stranded at Peru airport

English
2020-03-17
Peru closed its borders as a preventive measure against coronavirus canceling all national and international flights
COVID-19: The coronavirus epidemic could last at least 3 months in Mexico

COVID-19: The coronavirus epidemic could last at least 3 months in Mexico

English
2020-03-17
Mexico will use MXN $3.5 billion to curb the coronavirus pandemic
2020-03-11

COVID-19 is now officially a pandemic

2020-03-14

COVID-19: Mexico to close schools for a month over coronavirus concerns

Iztapalapa’s traditional Passion Play to take place behind closed doors over coronavirus fears

Iztapalapa’s traditional Passion Play to take place behind closed doors over coronavirus fears

English
2020-03-17
Iztapalapa's Way of the Cross will celebrate its 177th edition
2020-03-15

COVID-19 Live Updates: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico

2020-03-14

Mexico’s COVID-19 contingency plan: three key phases to fight the coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19: Social distancing could prevent a catastrophic scenario in Mexico

COVID-19: Social distancing could prevent a catastrophic scenario in Mexico

English
2020-03-17
People are going into self-quarantine and social distancing in a bid to slow down COVID-19
2020-03-14

Mexico’s COVID-19 contingency plan: three key phases to fight the coronavirus outbreak

2020-03-14

COVID-19: Mexico to close schools for a month over coronavirus concerns

MUSIC
MUSIC
Guns N' Roses will come back to Mexico

Guns N' Roses returns to Mexico

English Guns N’ Roses has revealed the new dates for its concerts after they were called off due to COVID-19
HEALTH
HEALTH
How to boost your immune system

How to boost your immune system

English Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is essential for a strong immune system
ARCHEOLOGY
ARCHEOLOGY
Researchers unravel the mystery surrounding the Xalla Palace in Teotihuacan

The mysterious Xalla Palace

English For decades, archaeologists and scientists have been studying the ancient civilization
HEALTH
HEALTH
Guacamole is good for your health

Guacamole is good for your health

English Avocado is one of the key ingredients in Mexican cuisine
Entertainment
ENTERTAINMENT
Mexican beauty queen crowned in world’s biggest transgender pageant

Mexican wins world’s top transgender pageant

English Miss International Queen 2020 takes place in Thailand one of the most gender-inclusive countries
MUSIC
MUSIC
Shock rocker Alice Cooper returning to Mexico

Alice Cooper returns to Mexico

English Alice Cooper will come to Mexico as part of their Ol’ Black Eyes is Back tour
FASHION
FASHION
Marvel x Panam limited-edition superhero sneakers

Marvel x Panam limited-edition superhero sneakers

English Panam is a Mexican brand with over 50 years of history
MUSIC
MUSIC
The Killers set for Mexico return

The Killers set for Mexico return

English The American band has made a powerful comeback with a teaser for their sixth album
gastronomy
GASTRONOMY
Chef Cynthia Xrysw Ruelas will represent Latin American at culinary contest in Milan

Mexico's best young chef

English The talented chef was also named as Mexico’s Best Young Chef in 2019-2020
MUSIC
MUSIC
Blink-182 returns to Mexico for Imperial GNP music festival

Blink-182 returns to Mexico

English Blink-182 will return to Mexico after 16 years of absence
HISTORY
HISTORY
The time when drugs were legal in Mexico

The time when drugs were legal in Mexico

English For a brief period, drugs were legalized in Mexico in hopes of helping addicts
SPORTS
SPORTS
A knockout to domestic violence: the Mexican female wrestler fighting for respect

A knockout to domestic violence

English After being a victim of domestic violence, Sexy Dulce has become an example for other women
English
First COVID-19 death confirmed in Mexico

First COVID-19 death confirmed in Mexico

English The man recently attended a concert at a crowded arena in Mexico City
EDITORIAL
Lawmakers approve reelection bill in the midst of an emergency

Lawmakers approve reelection bill in the midst of an emergency

English
COVID-19
The U.S. to send illegal migrants to Mexico over coronavirus concerns

The U.S. to send illegal migrants to Mexico over coronavirus concerns

English
COVID-19 IN MEXICO

First COVID-19 death confirmed in Mexico

COVID-19 IN MEXICO
The man recently attended a concert at a crowded arena in Mexico City

COVID-19 Live Updates: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico

Mexico’s COVID-19 contingency plan: three key phases to fight the coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19: How to prevent coronavirus?

INTERNATIONAL

China gives go-ahead for human trials of potential COVID-19 vaccine

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK
China has given the go-ahead for researchers to begin human safety tests of an experimental coronavirus vaccine in the race to develop a shot against the COVID-19 epidemic

COVID-19 is now officially a pandemic

World markets pummel amidst coronavirus fears and falling oil prices

Saudi oil price cuts seen reigniting market share war with Russia

Violence breaks out in India's capital over new citizenship law

OP-ED CONTRIBUTORS

Oil war, coronavirus, and corporate debt are threatening with a new global recession

International Affairs & Diplomacy
Markets are bearish after the “Black Monday” that plunged oil prices to its lowest level since the 1991 Gulf War

Mass protests against femicide are reaching a tipping point in Mexico

Electoral fraud in the Dominican Republic triggers widespread protests

Our day has come: Sinn Féin’s victory marks a new age in Irish politics

MEXICO POLITICS

Lawmakers approve reelection bill in the midst of an emergency

Editorial
This opportunity must be used by voters in order to demand results that benefits society

COVID-19: The President’s cabinet could be at risk

How will COVID-19 affect the Mexican economy?

The President won’t slow down amid COVID-19 fears