08:55
The man recently attended a concert at a crowded arena in Mexico City
MUSIC
English Guns N’ Roses has revealed the new dates for its concerts after they were called off due to COVID-19
HEALTH
English Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is essential for a strong immune system
ARCHEOLOGY
English For decades, archaeologists and scientists have been studying the ancient civilization
HEALTH
English Avocado is one of the key ingredients in Mexican cuisine
ENTERTAINMENT
English Miss International Queen 2020 takes place in Thailand one of the most gender-inclusive countries
MUSIC
English Alice Cooper will come to Mexico as part of their Ol’ Black Eyes is Back tour
FASHION
English Panam is a Mexican brand with over 50 years of history
MUSIC
English The American band has made a powerful comeback with a teaser for their sixth album
GASTRONOMY
English The talented chef was also named as Mexico’s Best Young Chef in 2019-2020
MUSIC
English Blink-182 will return to Mexico after 16 years of absence
HISTORY
English For a brief period, drugs were legalized in Mexico in hopes of helping addicts
SPORTS
English After being a victim of domestic violence, Sexy Dulce has become an example for other women
English The man recently attended a concert at a crowded arena in Mexico City