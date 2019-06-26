Humanitarian crisis in Mexico: Who is to blame?

Leer en español

The tension caused by migration has reached alarming levels, even after the Mexican government sealed its borders through the deployment of police officers and soldiers. Nevertheless, there is not enough personnel or facilities to provide proper attention and services.

Yesterday, in Tapachula, dozens of migrants tried to flee a shelter where they have been staying for 10 days, waiting for Mexican authorities to grant them permits to travel throughout the country. Photographs taken by María de Jesús Peters, EL UNIVERSAL's correspondent, show harrowing images: A Haitian mother is in tears, laying on the ground, describing the situation at the shelter. She says she is “suffering and being mistreated” and that there is a food shortage, no water, and proliferation of mosquitoes; she also said that her son has been sick for several days.

A day earlier, in northern Mexico, the desperation taking over the Central American migrants was confirmed after authorities found the body of a Salvadoran man and his little daughter after they drowned while crossing the Río Grande river. This case highlights how migrants are willing to risk their lives, rather than staying in a country besieged by violence, hostility, and poverty.

For the National Migration Institute, this is a “humanitarian crisis” as it recognizes that massive migration has surpassed the institute because it lacks the infrastructure and resources to provide migrants with a dignified treatment.

But who is responsible for this crisis?

Despite the humanitarian crisis, the governments of Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador have been silent, they haven't offered alternatives for their citizens. The Comprehensive Development Program for the region requires financial resources to create opportunities and it will be a while before it is implemented.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has launched a hate speech against those who try to enter the country through its southern border and has implemented an obsolete migration system: the asylum requests will be processed and it will take between two and three years before it is approved.

Mexico also contributed to the migration influx after it deceived migrants with false promises after the government said they would be welcomes and that they would be treated with dignity and employed.

In short, all the countries involved have created a perfect formula to increase migration, while ignoring human rights. What is next?



gm