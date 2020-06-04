Get ready to watch this week's Strawberry Moon eclipse

Leer en español

The year seems to be passing by at a faster pace during the coronavirus lockdown. However, here are some good news from the universe: The 2020 Strawberry Moon is about to arrive and you will be able to watch it from Mexico City.

This year, the natural phenomenon will be visible on June 5. Of course, only if the sky is not cloudy.

Why is it called Strawberry Moon?

As many people would have noticed, every full moon in a year has a specific name. These names were given centuries ago by indigenous people and ancient European settlements that called the months based on the North Hemisphere seasons, as explained by Time and Date.

According to NASA, the Algonquin tribes called this the Strawberry Moon. The name comes from the relatively short season for harvesting strawberries in the north-eastern United States.

Likewise, and old European name for this full Moon is the Mead Moon or the Honey Moon.

Other names for this full Moon are Rose Moon, Flower Moon, Hot Moon, and Planting Moon. For Hindus, this full Moon corresponds with Vat Purnima, while for Buddhists this full Moon is the Poson Poya.

