10 | JUN | 2019
Gael García is a Mexican actor, producer, and activist - Photo: Jesus Vieyra/AFP
Gael García obtains legal protection to consume marijuana
In recent months, Mexico's Supreme Court signaled it could decriminalize the use of marihuana
The Thirteenth Collegiate Tribunal in Administrative Matters granted Mexican actor and producer Gael García a legal protection, which means he can use marijuana for recreational purposes.
On June 3, the verdict in favor of the actor was announced, who along with others contested the absolute ban against marijuana.
The document states that “the complainer can carry out activities linked to the self-consumption of marijuana, seeds, and preparations with ludic or recreational purposes.”
gm
