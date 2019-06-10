Gael García obtains legal protection to consume marijuana

Leer en español

The Thirteenth Collegiate Tribunal in Administrative Matters granted Mexican actor and producer Gael García a legal protection, which means he can use marijuana for recreational purposes.

On June 3, the verdict in favor of the actor was announced, who along with others contested the absolute ban against marijuana.

The document states that “the complainer can carry out activities linked to the self-consumption of marijuana, seeds, and preparations with ludic or recreational purposes.”

