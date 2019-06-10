10 | JUN | 2019

Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

You are here

INICIO // English // Gael García obtains legal protection to consume marijuana
Gael García obtains legal protection to consume marijuana
Gael García is a Mexican actor, producer, and activist - Photo: Jesus Vieyra/AFP

Gael García obtains legal protection to consume marijuana

English
10/06/2019
14:47
Notimex
Mexico City
-A +A
In recent months, Mexico's Supreme Court signaled it could decriminalize the use of marihuana

Leer en español

The Thirteenth Collegiate Tribunal in Administrative Matters granted Mexican actor and producer Gael García a legal protection, which means he can use marijuana for recreational purposes.

On June 3, the verdict in favor of the actor was announced, who along with others contested the absolute ban against marijuana.

The document states that “the complainer can carry out activities linked to the self-consumption of marijuana, seeds, and preparations with ludic or recreational purposes.”

Artículo

Marijuana museum in Mexico City seeks to vindicate cannabis

English
The museum opened on April 20, 2017 as a traveling project in the Roma neighborhood
Marijuana museum in Mexico City seeks to vindicate cannabisMarijuana museum in Mexico City seeks to vindicate cannabis

gm
 

DESTACADAS

Mexico approves 38 products derived from marijuana

Mexico approves 38 products derived from marijuana

Mexico to approve recreational and commercial use of marijuana

Mexico to approve recreational and commercial use of marijuana

INFORMACIÓN RELACIONADA

Recreational marijuana might be legal soon

Recreational marijuana might be legal soon

English
2018-11-06
Is marijuana really legal in Mexico?

Is marijuana really legal in Mexico?

English
2019-02-26
TEMAS RELACIONADOS
EL UNIVERSAL in Englishmarihuanaweeddecriminalizationrecreational usedrugsGael GarcíaMexican actorCharolastraAmparoMéxicoMexican Lawdiego luna

Mantente al día con el boletín de El Universal

 

Comentarios