Gael García & Diego Luna to collaborate with Amazon Studios

Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna continue giving Mexico a great name; beyond their contribution to social causes, their work abroad has been so well received that now they have signed agreements to create and produce content for Amazon Studios.

The “charolastras,” as the pair of Mexicans is known, recently created the film, theater, and TV production company “La Corriente del Golfo” (The Gulf Stream), a detail that was mentioned in the information spread by Variety, since it was the space that allowed the signing of the deal.

“This gives us and Latin American talent an opportunity to create ambitious and interesting projects,” said Gael García.

For his part, Diego Luna pointed out that it is an important moment for La Corriente del Golfo and all the team is happy to work with Amazon, “since this will allow us to reach new audiences and tell stories that represent us and that reflect our realities.”

Diego Luna has stood out in acting and a proof of that is that he has been able to be part of projects he would have never dreamt of, such as his participation in Star Wars’ “Rogue One,” or the work he performed in “Narcos: Mexico.”

Gael García recently worked in the film “Museum.” His role in “Mozart in the jungle” was recognized by international critics; children were able to listen to his voice in “Coco” and he also directed the new film “Chicuarotes.”

mp