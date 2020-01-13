Filmmaker Jaime Humberto Hermosillo has passed away
Mexican filmmaker Jaime Humberto Hermosillo passed away today, at 77.
The acclaimed filmmaker was known for iconic films such as La Pasión según Berenice, María de mi Corazón, La Tarea, Doña Herlinda y Su Hijo, among many other films.
However, he was also a film director, editor, screenwriter, producer, and actor.
His films are considered as essential for the history of Mexican cinematography. Moreover, he was a champion of sexual diversity as he was one of the few openly gay Mexican directors. Hermosillo's films also explore the hypocrisy of middle-class Mexican society.
According to IMDb, “Hermosillo's films present a fresh look on Mexican society.”
In 1979 he worked along with Colombian Nobel Laureate Gabriel García Márquez on "Mary My Dearest" and "The Summer of Miss Forbes" in 1988.
His film Homework entered the 17th Moscow International Film Festival where it won a Special Mention.
Jaime Humberto Hermosillo Delgado is often compared to Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar.
