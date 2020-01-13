Filmmaker Jaime Humberto Hermosillo has passed away

Leer en español

Mexican filmmaker Jaime Humberto Hermosillo passed away today, at 77.

Falleció mi maestro- uno de los grandes y una de las persona que transformo la cultura fílmica en Guadalajara. Jaime Humberto Hermosillo siempre un hombre digno, valiente, transgresor y coherente. Ver La Pasion Según Berenice me hizo creer que se podia ser cineasta en provincia. pic.twitter.com/6APBzJKiPj — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) January 13, 2020

Cineteca Nacional lamenta profundamente el fallecimiento de Jaime Humberto Hermosillo, cineasta reconocido por su legado creativo y su intensa labor en el cine independiente, autor de clásicos indiscutibles del cine mexicano contemporáneo. Descanse en paz. pic.twitter.com/74uaaDXjYR — Cineteca Nacional (@CinetecaMexico) January 13, 2020

Gran provocador de nuestras pantallas, a través de su cine Jaime Humberto Hermosillo siempre exploró temas incluyentes y valiosos, como la diversidad o la expresión plena de nuestra identidad. Gracias, Jaime Humberto. Seguiremos mirando tus historias de osadía y libertad. pic.twitter.com/FwCmijTEEF — IMCINE (@imcine) January 13, 2020

Murió Jaime Humberto Hermosillo, uno de nuestros grandes cineastas. Películas como La Tarea, Naufragio o María de mi corazón son parte esencial de la filmografía nacional. Descanse en paz. He instruido al @imcine y a la @CinetecaMexico para que preparen el homenaje que merece. pic.twitter.com/2fqkfkK6VN — Alejandra Frausto (@alefrausto) January 13, 2020

The acclaimed filmmaker was known for iconic films such as La Pasión según Berenice, María de mi Corazón, La Tarea, Doña Herlinda y Su Hijo, among many other films.

However, he was also a film director, editor, screenwriter, producer, and actor.

His films are considered as essential for the history of Mexican cinematography. Moreover, he was a champion of sexual diversity as he was one of the few openly gay Mexican directors. Hermosillo's films also explore the hypocrisy of middle-class Mexican society.

According to IMDb, “Hermosillo's films present a fresh look on Mexican society.”

In 1979 he worked along with Colombian Nobel Laureate Gabriel García Márquez on "Mary My Dearest" and "The Summer of Miss Forbes" in 1988.

His film Homework entered the 17th Moscow International Film Festival where it won a Special Mention.

Jaime Humberto Hermosillo Delgado is often compared to Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar.

