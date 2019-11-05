Emma Coronel, El Chapo’s wife, to join Cartel Crew

Leer en español

There is no doubt that drug trafficking is a profitable business. Just ask Emma Coronel, wife of imprisoned drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, who according to an American magazine is in negotiations to join a reality show about the world of luxuries of narco.

TMZ showed images of Emma Coronel in Miami, next to her bodyguards, on board of a yacht with Michael Blanco, the youngest son of Griselda Blanco, known as “the Cocaine Godmother.”

Michael is one of the stars of Cartel Crew, a VH1 reality show, that is on its second season.

Cartel Crew, which was released last January, shows the daily lives of people related to cartels in Miami, Florida, and of the consequences that link has had in their lives.

TMZ said that sources close to the negotiations revealed that Emma and Michael talked about the possibility of her joining the reality’s cast “as soon as possible.”

According to the biographies they have on the Cartel Crew's website, Michael led a “criminal lifestyle” for 33 years, but after the murder of his mother he decided to get away from that world and launched a clothing line called “Pure Blanco.”

Coronel, whose husband was sentenced to life in prison in Florence federal prison, in Colorado, has shown to be a good businesswoman.

Last July, Emma Coronel launched a clothing and accessories line about El Chapo. The collection includes casual clothes like hoodies, t-shirts, and jackets, as well as other articles such as lighters, caps, and even wine kits. Some of them have the face of the Mexican drug lord on them.

