Ebola outbreak is an international health emergency
The World Health Organization declared the Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo to be a “public health emergency of international concern,” saying the recent risk of its spread in the city of Goma and into Uganda had increased the threat.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he had accepted the recommendations of a committee of international experts which stressed there should be no restrictions on travel or trade and no entry screening of passengers at ports or airports outside the immediate region.
The fight against Ebola depends on tracing people who may have had contact with the disease and could fall ill and spread it further.
More than 11,000 people died in West Africa’s 2013-2016 Ebola outbreak.
Since then, health authorities have worked to speed up their responses and deployed an experimental vaccine and treatments, both of which have been considered effective.
sg