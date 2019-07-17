17 | JUL | 2019

Femicide in Mexico

Ebola outbreak is an international health emergency
A Congolese health worker prepares to administer Ebola vaccine, outside the house of a victim who died from Ebola in the village of Mangina in North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo - Photo: Olivia Acland/REUTERS

17/07/2019
14:37
Reuters
The fight against Ebola depends on tracing people who may have had contact with the disease and could fall ill and spread it further

The World Health Organization declared the Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo to be a “public health emergency of international concern,” saying the recent risk of its spread in the city of Goma and into Uganda had increased the threat.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he had accepted the recommendations of a committee of international experts which stressed there should be no restrictions on travel or trade and no entry screening of passengers at ports or airports outside the immediate region.

The fight against Ebola depends on tracing people who may have had contact with the disease and could fall ill and spread it further.

More than 11,000 people died in West Africa’s 2013-2016 Ebola outbreak.
 

