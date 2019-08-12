12 | AGO | 2019

Julián “Jumpin” Pérez - Photo: Taken from Julian Jumpin Perez's Facebook page

12/08/2019
14:34
Newsroom/EL UNIVERSAL in English
Mexico City
The DJ is an immigrant himself

On August 9, Cuban DJ Julián “Jumpin” Pérez played at the Cuban Festival in Chicago, nevertheless, while he was in the scenario, he made an insensitive joke.

On Facebook, a concertgoer made a post claiming that during the concert, the DJ said that “the only way to keep Mexicans quiet is by calling ICE.” The comment was made days after hundreds of Mexican and Hispanic immigrants were detained by ICE in Mississippi, leaving dozens of children in an uncertain position.

Pérez, a Cuban immigrant, later apologized for his comments and said it was all a joke.

After the insensitive comment, the DJ was removed from the My House Music Festival, which took place on August 11.

The DJ said he would make a statement through his social media today at 1 PM but has yet to do so.

2019-06-06
2019-02-25
