20 | MAR | 2020

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

COVID-19: Over 1,100 Mexicans have been repatriated
COVID-19: Over 1,100 Mexicans have been repatriated
Passengers walk while wearing protective masks, as a preventive measure regarding the COVID-19 virus

COVID-19: Over 1,100 Mexicans have been repatriated

20/03/2020
15:54
Pedro Villa y Caña
Mexico City
Passengers walk while wearing protective masks, as a preventive measure regarding the COVID-19 virus – Photo: Ernesto Benavides/AFP

Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón, head of Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Ministry (SRE), informed that as of March 20, 1,153 Mexicans have been repatriated from different nations due to the coronavirus contingency.

In a news conference at the National Palace, he added that most repatriated Mexicans have come from Peru (710), followed by Guatemala (140), and Chile (100).

Marcelo Ebrard said that the government is doing the corresponding arrangements so as to repatriate other Mexicans but there are countries “that have not given us the authorization to send a flight, but even if we had the chance, there are countries that are not authorizing flights, so we are reporting this to all embassies to help our co-nationals, of course.”

The minister added: “It’s an unprecedented situation for there have never been so many canceled flights; it didn’t happen during the [H1N1] crisis.”

2020-03-14
2020-03-19
