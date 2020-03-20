COVID-19: Over 1,100 Mexicans have been repatriated

Leer en español

Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón, head of Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Ministry (SRE), informed that as of March 20, 1,153 Mexicans have been repatriated from different nations due to the coronavirus contingency.

Recommended: Mexico to keep airports open despite coronavirus pandemic

In a news conference at the National Palace, he added that most repatriated Mexicans have come from Peru (710), followed by Guatemala (140), and Chile (100).

Marcelo Ebrard said that the government is doing the corresponding arrangements so as to repatriate other Mexicans but there are countries “that have not given us the authorization to send a flight, but even if we had the chance, there are countries that are not authorizing flights, so we are reporting this to all embassies to help our co-nationals, of course.”

Recommended: Coronavirus Outbreak: Mexicans stranded at Peru airport

The minister added: “It’s an unprecedented situation for there have never been so many canceled flights; it didn’t happen during the [H1N1] crisis.”

El @GobiernoMx, mediante la @SRE_mx, pone a su disposición el nuevo formulario de atención a turistas mexicanos en el exterior afectados por COVID-19. https://t.co/rjMzN278NZ pic.twitter.com/gKJyRrNaqV — Relaciones Exteriores (@SRE_mx) March 20, 2020

Recommended: Coronavirus outbreak: Non-essential travel restricted at Mexico-U.S. border

mp