COVID-19: How to prevent coronavirus?

COVID-19, the new strain of Coronavirus behind the recent pneumonia outbreak in China, is causing alarming effects worldwide. At least 35 countries have confirmed the presence of the new virus.

Originated in Wuhan, experts have said the strain may not be as deadly as some other strains of coronavirus such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, which killed nearly 800 people worldwide during a 2002/2003 outbreak that also originated from China.

As of today, the origin of the virus has not been confirmed and its transmission path has not been fully mapped. Although the outbreak has been linked to a seafood market in Wuhan, some patients diagnosed with COVID-19 deny exposure to this market. The World Health Organization (WHO) says an animal source appears most likely to be the primary source of the outbreak and that some limited human-to-human transmission is occurring.

The WHO has closely tracked the evolution of COVID-19 and, on January 30, declared that the coronavirus epidemic in China constituted a public health emergency of international concern.

The declaration of a global emergency triggered recommendations to all countries aimed at preventing or reducing the cross-border spread of disease, while avoiding unnecessary interference with trade and travel, covering temporary recommendations for national health authorities worldwide, which include stepping up their monitoring, preparedness, and containment measures.

BREAKING "For all of these reasons, I am declaring a public health emergency of international concern over the global outbreak of #2019nCoV."-@DrTedros — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 30, 2020

The first vaccine targeting China’s coronavirus could be available in 18 months, “so we have to do everything today using available weapons”, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

He said the virus had been named COVID-19, explaining that it was important to avoid stigma and that other names could be inaccurate.

The World Health Organization asked countries to be “as aggressive as possible” in fighting COVID-19.

On February 24, spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said the WHO no longer has a process for declaring a pandemic, but the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak remains an international emergency.

Q: What is a #coronavirus? A: Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are known to cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) https://t.co/PKzKaO2yfK pic.twitter.com/mhEa7LFVhx — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 17, 2020

On February 28, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva that the risk of spread and impact of the coronavirus is now very high at a “global level.

On the same day, Mexico’s government reported it had detected the first cases of coronavirus infection in two men who had recently traveled to Italy, making the country the second in Latin America to register the virus.

A 35-year-old man who showed positive in an initial test in Mexico City went through a second test that turned up positive results early on Friday, Deputy Health Minister Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez told a regular news conference.

The man was linked to the second case, a 41-year-old in the northern state of Sinaloa, López-Gatell told reporters, speaking alongside President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

En el curso de la madrugada, se detectó un segundo caso de #COVID19 en Sinaloa, confirmado por el Laboratorio Estatal de Salud Pública. Se realizan las pruebas confirmatorias en el #INDRE. #ConferenciaMatutina pic.twitter.com/NOur09TzdM — SALUD México (@SSalud_mx) February 28, 2020

López Obrador urged the population to remain calm. The government would hold a daily evening news conference at 9 p.m. until further notice to update the public on the status of coronavirus infections, López Obrador added.

Meanwhile, national and international health authorities and organizations have issued a number of recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Q: Is there a treatment for a novel #coronavirus infection?

A: There is no specific treatment for disease caused by a novel coronavirus. However, many of the symptoms can be treated and therefore treatment is based on the patient’s clinical condition https://t.co/PKzKaO2yfK pic.twitter.com/QxNg634JdS — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 17, 2020

According to Dr. Tedros, “The key to containing this coronavirus is to break the chains of transmission,” so the population is urged to follow basic hygiene measures.

Dr. Tedros urged all countries to educate their populations, to expand surveillance, to find, isolate and care for every COVID-19 case, to trace every contact, and to take an all-of-government and all-of-society approach, for this is not an exclusive job for the Health Ministry.

Hence, the WHO has issued the following basic recommendations to prevent infections by the novel coronavirus.

Since one of the ways the novel coronavirus can be transmitted is by touching your face after touching contaminated surfaces or sick people, it is essential to clean your hands regularly with an alcohol.-based hand rub or to wash them with soap and water.

"There are 10 basic things that you should know. clean your regularly with an alcohol-based hand rub, or wash them with & . Touching your face after touching contaminated surfaces or sick people is one of the ways the #coronavirus can be transmitted"-@DrTedros pic.twitter.com/Ty8J0zoGKS — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 28, 2020

People are also urged not to follow alternative cleaning substances but to stick to disinfectant to clean surfaces regularly.

One of the most important measures is to make sure your information on COVID-19, its symptoms and ways to prevent it, comes from reliable sources such as local health agencies or health professionals.

"educate yourself about #COVID19. Make sure your information comes from reliable sources: your local or national public health agency, the WHO website, or your local health professional"-@DrTedros #coronavirus https://t.co/xeC9j0c6Ra — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 28, 2020

Watch out for symptoms such as fever, dry cough, or a runny nose. The WHO expects most people to have a mild disease that will allow them to get better without needing any special care.

In case you show any respiratory disease symptoms, it is essential to avoid traveling. If you get sick while on a flight, you must immediately inform the crew and make contact with a health professional as soon as possible.

Stay healthy while travelling!

Avoid travelling if you have a fever and cough.

If you have a fever, cough & difficulty breathing, seek medical care early and share previous #travel history with your health care provider#coronavirus pic.twitter.com/a1pDnElATV — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 23, 2020

When sneezing or coughing, do it in your sleeve or use a tissue you can dispose of immediately in a closed garbage can and clean your hands.

Since seniors and people with cardiovascular disease, respiratory conditions, and diabetes have a higher risk of developing severe COVID-19, it is essential for them to avoid crowded areas or places where they might interact with people who are sick.

" if you cough or sneeze, do it into your sleeve, or use a tissue. Dispose of the tissue immediately into a closed rubbish bin, and then clean your hands"-@DrTedros #COVID19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/n8pyrZPtGs — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 28, 2020

In case you feel unwell, try to stay home and call your doctor to tell them about your symptoms, where you have been, and who you have had contact with to ensure you get the right advice and, given the case, to be directed to the right medical facility to prevent you from infecting others.

Finally, the WHO stressed that it is normal to feel anxious and stressed given the worldwide health scenario, so it also issued some coping strategies during the COVID-19 outbreak such as:

Talking to people you trust like friends and family

If you have to stay home, keep a healthy lifestyle with a balanced diet, good sleep, and exercise

If you feel overwhelmed, talk to a health worker or counselor to seek help for physical and mental health needs

Gather useful information that will help you accurately determine your risk of infection so as to take reasonable precautions

Limit anxiety by lessening the time you spend watching or listening to media coverage that can stress you

Use the skills you have learned from previous adversities to help you manage your emotions during challenging times

" it’s normal & understandable to feel anxious, especially if you live in a country or community that has been affected. Find out what you can do in your community. Discuss how to stay safe with your workplace, school or place of worship"-@DrTedros #COVID19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/M4BQzpdh2j — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 28, 2020

Say no to mass hysteria, as Dr. Tedros asserted, “Together, we are powerful. Containment starts with you. Our greatest enemy right now is not the coronavirus itself. It’s fear, rumors, and stigma. And our greatest assets are facts, reason, and solidarity.”

