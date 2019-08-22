The costly annual access of Mexican soccer team America

Leer en español

As hard as it seems, in the season that is starting, it is more expensive to go to the Aztec stadium to see America play than watching Liverpool FC in England, the current champion of the Champions League. The annual access of the Mexican team is more expensive than the English.

The most expensive annual access to the Aztec stadium to watch Miguel Herrera’s team during the season 2019-2020 is MXN $19,999, plus taxes, while the cost of the Main Stand in Old Trafford is of MXN $19,610.

The America Eagles' is the most expensive in Mexican soccer, followed by UANL Tigers for MXN $16,834, Rayados, Chivas and Pumas.

The annual access of the Mexican team includes food and drinks, as well as additional promotional contests, autograph signings, visits to trainings, discounts in official products, and access to the official picture of the team. The access of the Reds only includes tickets for the matches in the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the Champions League.

Other relevant soccer clubs in the world that have a less expensive annual access than the America Eagles are the Bayern Munich in Germany and the Portuguese teams Porto and Benfica.

In the case of the German multi-champion, the most expensive annual access in the Allianz Arena costs MXN $17,768.

In Portugal, the most expensive annual accesses for the Do Dragao stadium, of the Porto, and the Da Luz stadium, of Benfica, cost MXN $19,740 and $10,108, respectively.

It is the same case in South America. The most important teams in Argentina and Brazil offer their annual accesses for much less than the Eagles. The most expensive accesses of Boca Juniors, River Plate, Cruzeiro and Flamengo cost half of the most expensive access to the Mexican team.

The soccer teams with the most expensive annual accesses in the world for the season 2019-2020 are Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Milan, Juventus, Chelsea, and Barcelona.

