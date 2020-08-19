Coronavirus-hit Mexico receives 100,000 COVID-19 test kits donated by Germany

Leer en español

Germany’s government donated Mexico 100,000 PCR tests for COVID-19.

These tests will be delivered to Mexico’s Health Ministry to determine where and to whom to apply them.

The delivery was in charge of the Business Manager of Germany’s embassy in Mexico, Mirko Schilback, as well as of a mission of experts from the Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin.

Moreover, Mexico welcomed German virologists who will be in Mexico City, the State of Mexico, and Yucatán exchanging experiences with Mexican scientists studying the new coronavirus.

In addition, they will be introduced to Mexico’s health system to determine what can be improved.

The Scientific Counselor of Mexico’s embassy in Germany said that the dialogue between both nations will represent an exchange of experiences to determine future steps to face the COVID-19 pandemic.

