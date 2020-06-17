CJNG: Jessica Johanna Oseguera, El Mencho’s daughter, opened several companies in Jalisco

Leer en español

U.S. authorities accused Jessica Johanna Oseguera González, also known as “La Negra,” of being a financial operator for the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel. In Mexico, El Mencho’s daughter is a businesswoman who has created a business network in Jalisco, which includes real state, hotels, restaurants, and entertainment.



In the last 10 years, Nemesio Oseguera’s eldest daughter opened several companies in Guadalajara: JJGON, J&P Advertising, and Sánchez Reality. At the same time, she opened other for businesses: Las Flores Cabañas, tequila producer Onze Black, restaurant Mizu Sushi Lounge, and Operadora Los Famosos.



All these companies were legally created; however, the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control says that these companies are part of a network linked to the deadly drug cartel led by her father.



Once the Office of Foreign Assets Control blacklisted two of these companies in 2015, they shut down in 2016. However, others still operate.



On February 26, 2020, Jessica Johanna Oseguera was arrested by U.S. authorities while she attended her brother’s hearing. Jessica Johanna and Rubén “El Menchito” are the children of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, who is currently at large and wanted by U.S. authorities, who offer a USD 10 million rewards for information that leads to his arrest.



Oseguera González has dual Mexico-U.S. citizenship and was born in Los Angeles, California. In 2009, she obtained a degree in marketing by the ITESM university in Mexico. Two years after her graduation, Jessica Johanna opened two businesses with Paloma Novoa Gómez, a former classmate.



Her dual citizenship has played against El Mencho’s daughter since the Kingpin act allows the U.S. government to “block all property and interests in property within the United States, or within the possession or control of any U.S. person, which are owned or controlled by significant foreign narcotics traffickers, as identified by the President, or foreign persons designated by the Secretary of the Treasury.”



The Kingpin Act also bans U.S. citizens from "Materially assists in, or provides financial or technological support for or to, or provides goods or services in support of, the international narcotics trafficking activities of a specially designated narcotics trafficker" and "Owned, controlled, or directed by, or acts for or on behalf of, a specially designated narcotics trafficker."



According to the DEA and the OFAC, the companies created by Jessica Oseguera are part of a family network comprised of around 100 companies linked to the CJNG.



According to U.S. authorities, Jessica Johanna’s mother, Rosalinda González Valencia, is part of Los Cuinis, a smaller criminal organization and the main money laundering network of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel.



Around 15 siblings from the González Valencia family have legally opened at least 12 companies, which are all linked.



According to the U.S. Tresaury Department, the companies created by Los Cuinis and the CJNG are also linked to a network created by former Nayarit Governor Roberto Sandoval Castañeda and former magistrate Isidro Avelar Gutiérrez.



On the other hand, Julio Alberto Castillo Rodríguez, who is married to Jessica Oresguera, is also a member of the bloody Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel and participates in the network through RH-Misión Empresarial, a Company opened in 2009. However, he was arrested in June 2015 and released only to be arrested yet again in April 2016.



U.S. authorities argue that Jessica “continued her involvement with J&P Advertising S.A. de C.V., JJGON S.P.R. de R.L. de C.V., Las Flores Cabanas, Mizu Sushi Lounge, Operadora Los Famosas S.A. de C.V., and Onze Black, after their designations by OFAC on Sept. 17, 2015.”



Her hearing was scheduled for June 26 but it might be delayed.



