Cartel leader ‘El Mochomo’ was arrested in connection with the disappearance of 43 students from Ayotzinapa

Mexican authorities arrested Ángel Casarrubias Salgado, also known as “El Mochomo”, a member of the Guerreros Unidos Cartel, the criminal group linked to the disappearance of 43 students from Ayotzinapa, Guerrero.

Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero confirmed his arrest on June 30.

Federal sources confirmed the arrest took place on June 24, after a federal judge issued an arrest warrant against “El Mochomo” for his involvement in organized crime.

Mexican authorities said Guerreros Unidos is the criminal organization behind the kidnapping and disappearance of 43 students. According to previous investigations, former Iguala Mayor ordered municipal police officers from Iguala and Cocula to hand the students to the local cartel.

Sidronio Casarrubias, Ángel Casarrubias’ brother, was arrested in 2014 and confessed his involvement in the enforced disappearance of the 43 students.

Guerreros Unidos

The criminal organization is currently active and operates in Guerrero and the State of Mexico.

The Guerreros Unidos Cartel is part of the larger Beltrán Leyva Cartel. It has an important participation in the heroin trade and was involved in the disappearance of the Ayotzinapa students.

The Guerreros Unidos traffics cocaine as far north as Chicago in the United States and reportedly operates primarily in the central and Pacific states of Guerrero, State of México, and Morelos.

The Guerreros Unidos, according to Mexican authorities, was responsible for taking the 43 Mexican teacher trainees, who were handed to them by local authorities in Iguala, Guerrero; the group allegedly murdered the students and burned their bodies.

The DEA maintains that the Guerreros Unidos are known to traffic heroin and other drugs into the United States.

