Carlos Santana to launch marijuana brand

Guitarist Carlos Santana announced that in Summer, he will begin to commercialize his line of marijuana products thanks to a partnership with a company that has already launched similar brands with Bob Marley’s heirs and Mickey Hart, drummer of Grateful Dead.

“Cannabis is a door or a window to a different state of consciousness,” said the famous musician of Mexican descent in a statement released on Thursday by U.S. media.

“It gives you the opportunity to perceive a different filter of consciousness; the wrong conception of distance being an illusion, that prevents you from being focused in your central essence,” added the 10-times Grammy winner.

In addition, he said that “it helps you get to the conclusion, acceptance, and internalization that living with joy is the way to have quality of life.”

With his decision to enter the profitable marijuana industry in the U.S., Santana, who is 72 years old, follows the steps of other legendary musicians like Willie Nelson, who launched the strain “Willie’s Reserve” in 2015.

That same year, rapper Snoop Dog launched his line “Leafs.”

Santana has spent years fighting for the legalization of cannabis. In 2009, he proposed then-President Barack Obama to use the taxes from the legal sale of marijuana to finance public education.

Santana’s plans with company Left Coast Ventures are to launch marijuana products in Summer and he asserted that they will be available in California.

In Autumn, he plans to expand the offer with a line of cannabidiol products (CBD) that do not contain the addictive component in cannabis and that are mostly used for medicinal means.

The artist did not reveal the name he will give to his strain but music magazine Rolling Stone has said it could be inspired by some of the titles from his albums, among which are “Moonflower,” “Supernatural,” and “Shaman.”

