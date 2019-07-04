Carlos Rivera will be the voice of Simba in the film “The Lion King”

Leer en español

Carlos Rivera shared with his followers on social media that he will be the voice behind Simba in the version of the new Disney film “The Lion King” dubbed into Spanish for Latin America.

The singer, who had already participated in the musical with the same name, was happy and surprised because this story comes into his life once again.

¡Feliz de compartirles una gran noticia! Daré voz a #Simba en la versión doblada al español para Latinoamérica de la nueva película de Disney #ElReyLeón que estrena en todos los cines el próximo 19 de julio. El Rey León vuelve a sorprender mi vida, es mi hermoso “Ciclo Sin Fin”. pic.twitter.com/ARd5HtvJOL — Carlos Rivera (@_CarlosRivera) July 3, 2019



(Happy to share great news with you! I’ll be the voice of #Simba in the version of Disney’s new film #TheLionKing dubbed into Spanish for Latin America, which releases in all theatres next July 19th. The Lion King surprises my life once again, it’s my beautiful “Circle of Life”)

His fans congratulated him on his new achievement. He recently celebrated 15 years of musical career with two successful presentations in the National Auditorium in Mexico City.

The film will come to Mexican theatres on July 19th.



mp