Carlos Rivera will be the voice of Simba in the film “The Lion King”
Carlos Rivera as Simba in the musical "The Lion King" - Photo: Isaías Hernández/EL GRÁFICO

Carlos Rivera will be the voice of Simba in the film “The Lion King”

04/07/2019
19:40
Mexico City
Reyna Avendaño
Mexican singer Carlos Rivera will be the new voice of Simba in Spanish for Disney’s new film “The Lion King”

Carlos Rivera shared with his followers on social media that he will be the voice behind Simba in the version of the new Disney film “The Lion King” dubbed into Spanish for Latin America.

The singer, who had already participated in the musical with the same name, was happy and surprised because this story comes into his life once again.


(Happy to share great news with you! I’ll be the voice of #Simba in the version of Disney’s new film #TheLionKing dubbed into Spanish for Latin America, which releases in all theatres next July 19th. The Lion King surprises my life once again, it’s my beautiful “Circle of Life”)

His fans congratulated him on his new achievement. He recently celebrated 15 years of musical career with two successful presentations in the National Auditorium in Mexico City.

The film will come to Mexican theatres on July 19th.
 

mp

 

