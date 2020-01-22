After Torreón shooting, video games to be reclassified in Mexico

Leer en español

Video games will be reclassified, regulated, and even eliminated from the market if they promote or contain violent content, as informed by Rodolfo González Valderrama, director of Radio, Television, and Cinematography (RTC).

González Valderrama said that the Interior Ministry ordered to review video games after the events that took place in Torreón, Coahuila, where a boy killed his teacher, injured four classmates, and then committed suicide.

The Colegio Cervantes student was wearing clothes similar to Eric Harris, one of the authors of the Columbine massacre, who was wearing a t-shirt alluding to the video game “Natural Selection.”

“We’re talking about over 2 million video games in the national and international market that must be classified with some kind of legend, word, color, or warning,” he said.

This classification will be useful for parents to know what kind of content they are buying and, according to that information, to take the decision of whether to purchase them or not.

“They will be classified like films: AA for children, A for all audiences, B for people under 18 years of age, B15 for teenagers, C for adults, and D for extreme content,” he said.

He also explained that extreme content will be classified according to four criteria: violence, sexuality, addictions, and language.

He asserted that both the Interior Ministry and the RTC have the authority to take off the market videogames that contain extreme violence and that encourage minors to commit crimes.

“Those games infringe upon all kinds of legislation, not only the Boy, Girls, and Adolescents Law. We have detected extreme games and even some that are not purchased physically but online,” he said.

In this case, he said, authorities will talk to vendors for them to make them unavailable.

