5 benefits of orgasms

“Seeing stars,” “la petite mort,” or however you prefer to call it, the orgasm is one of the physiological answers that produce more pleasure to the human being.

The way of receiving and responding to an orgasm will depend on how the world looks. However, sexual satisfaction, both for men and women, comes with great benefits. Some of them are:

1. Protection from diseases

Orgasms increase the production of endorphins in the body, which improve blood circulation and the immune system. By improving the conditions of this system “we are more protected from infectious diseases,” said Juan Pablo García Acosta, doctor and academic of the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

2. Better heart healthcare

The liberation of different hormones during the orgasm, like adrenalin, endorphins or oxytocin, allows better blood circulation and prevents clot formation.

In addition, having sex periodically helps to reduce the probabilities of having a heart attack, according to a study published in The American Journal of Cardiology.

3. Back pain relief

The female orgasm can relieve back pain caused by sports and menstruation, said New Yorker psychologist Barry Komisaruk to the BBC.

4. Brain training

According to Komisaruk, who has made research on sexual pleasure of women since 1960, orgasms increase brain activity, supply nutrients, and improve brain oxygenation.

5.Strong pelvic floor muscles

Orgasms are linked to contractions of the pelvic floor muscles, so they help improving bladder control and to prevent urinary incontinence in women, according to information from the Cleveland Clinic, because they strengthen those muscles.



