10 Mexican states are declared COVID-19 moderate risk areas

Leer en español

Mexico’s Health Ministry declared 10 states of the Republic as medium or moderate risk (yellow) areas according to the national four-color coding system related to the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in each state.

They are Sonora, Chihuahua, Tamaulipas, Campeche, Veracruz, Tlaxcala, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, and Tabasco.

“What this means is that they are at moderate risk with hopes of arriving at Aurora, the new normal with the lowest risk level,” said Ricardo Cortés Alcalá, director of Health Promotion, by presenting this amount of states in this color of the epidemiological surveillance system.

Meanwhile, Colima is the only state that remains in red, the highest COVID-19 risk level.

Recommended: The New Normal: Mexico launches a four-color coding system to resume activities after COVID-19

The states that remain in orange are Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Durango, Zacatecas, Nayarit, Querétaro, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Michoacán, Estado de México, CDMX, Morelos, Puebla, Quintana Roo, Yucatán, Hidalgo, Aguascalientes, San Luis Potosí, Nuevo León, and Coahuila.

“We must remember that orange corresponds to a high-risk level so these entities must be Prudence and keep the health measures and practice social distancing,” he said.





The official explained that the estimate is comprised of three components. The first includes the effective reproduction rate, estimate cases, the positivity rate, and the COVID syndrome cases. The second component corresponds to hospitalization, the occupation of general beds and beds with ventilator, as well as hospitalization trend. A third component is related to the mortality rate per 100,000 inhabitants and the mortality rate’s trend per 100,000 inhabitants.

He added that when the sum of those 10 indicators goes from cero to eight points, the four-color coding system will be in green; if the sum goes from nine to 15, it will be in yellow; it will be in orange if it goes from 16 to 31, and it will be in red if it goes from 32 to 40 points.

As of August 28, the Health Ministry informed Mexico registered 63,146 COVID-19-related deaths, 552 more than reported on Thursday, as well as 585,738 confirmed cases, that is, 5,824 more than the previous day.

In the daily news briefing led by Mexico’s COVID-19 czar Hugo López-Gatel, José Luis Alomía Zegarra, director of Epidemiology, said that the active epidemic, that is, the people who contracted the disease in the last 14 days and can still transmit the virus, is comprised of an average of 42,822 people, which represents 7% of the total of the epidemic.

According to the Health Ministry’s estimates, to date, there would be 620,448 COVID-19 confirmed cases and 64,866 deaths. Moreover, 404,667 people have recovered from COVID-19.

mp