MLB: Rico Carty, emblemático pelotero de Los Bravos de Atlanta falleció a los 85 años de edad

We are saddened by the passing of 15-year MLB veteran Rico Carty.



Carty spent 8 of his 15 years with the Braves. In his memorable 1970 season, Carty hit .366 to win the NL batting crown. It is still the highest mark in Braves modern-era franchise history.



