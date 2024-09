México vs Nueva Zelanda - EN VIVO - Amistoso Internacional

Here’s how we lineup against Mexico in L.A 🇳🇿🇲🇽



💪 Michael Boxall captains the side in his 50th match for the All Whites

🪵 Woodsy’s back into the team for his 75th cap



🎥 Watch the action from 1PM NZT live and free on FIFA+: https://t.co/L0Upxem6Jv pic.twitter.com/qY6on42BTP